CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Meghalaya CM To Help Assamese People Stuck In Shillong

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday asked his Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to help Assamese people who are stuck in the state amidst the ongoing unrest and ‘Total Curfew’.

A Twitter user today tagged CM Sarma and sought his help as his wife and 4-year-old are stuck in Meghalaya due to the curfew that was imposed following the violence that took place yesterday.

CM Sarma retweeted the tweet and asked Sangma to take necessary action on the matter.

“My wife and 4-yeard-old son are stuck in Shillong. Unable to find any secured way out. Several other people from Assam are also stuck in Shillong. Please help. The situation is getting worse,” Hrishiraj B, the tweeter user tweeted.

Replying to the tweet, CM Sarma tagged Sangma and said, “For your information and necessary action @SangmaConrad.”

Moreover, Assam police had urged people of Assam to not travel to Meghalaya due to the deteriorating law and order situation.

“Curfew has been imposed in Shillong due to Law & Order issues. People from Assam are advised not to travel to Shillong till curfew continues,” DGP GP Singh tweeted yesterday.

The Meghalaya government had imposed a ‘total curfew’ in the state following violence and unrest in the state capital after an ex-HNLC militant was killed in a police encounter.

The state government also suspended mobile internet services for 48 hours starting from 6 pm in four districts.

The state capital witnessed widespread violence yesterday including a police vehicle being set of fire. Protestors pelted stones and reportedly took away the weapons of the fleeing police personnel.

A large crowd also gathered at the residence of the late ex-HNLC militant in the afternoon. Many were also seen holding placards in solidarity.

Additionally, vehicle-borne protestors were also seen who went to various parts of the city.

Late Sunday night, a petrol bomb was hurled at the private residence Chief minister Conrad K Sangma of Meghalaya at Third Mile in Upper Shillong.

As per reports, Two Molotov cocktail bottles were hurled at around 10.15 pm by vehicle-borne attackers at the premises of chief minister Sangma’s residence.

Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident.