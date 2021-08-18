CM Sarma Breaks Most Of The COVID Protocols: AJYCP

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Wednesday said that the Chief Minister of Assam breaks Covid-19 protocols the most in Assam. The statement was made by the political party in a press meet on August 18, Wednesday in Guwahati.

Expressing their dissatisfaction over the government’s Standard Operation Procedures (SOP), the party alleged that the government is taking no action for the livelihood of people amid these restrictions imposed.

AJYCP said, “Government has only issued SOP to prevent covid-19 infections. No action has been taken regarding the lifting of commercial vehicles movement restrictions.”

Standing with the people who do not use private vehicles or trains for travelling, AJYCP pointed out how the new SOP that was issued by the Government of Assam on Tuesday will create trouble in people’s lives.

“People who don’t use private or train services are in trouble. Bus drivers, owners are in trouble at the same time,” said AJYCP.

Adding to that, the party also demanded the government that these people who earn their livelihood from public transportation system must be provided financial assistance at this crucial time.

AJYCP further alleged that most of the Covid-19 protocols are broken by the government itself.

“Chief Minister breaks COVID protocol the most. Government should follow its policies in parallel with common man,” said AJYCP.

In the press meet, AJYCP pointed out that most of the teachers in Assam are yet to be vaccinated. In such a situation, Government’s promise to establish more and new educational institutions is far from possibility.

AJYCP leader Palash Changmai also said that the door to door vaccination has not come into full effect yet which was promised by the Government.

The party further added that people are secretly entering Guwahati every day.

“If restriction needs to be imposed in the City, the Government must work strictly against it,” demanded AJYCP.

AJYCP also reacted to the Ashirbad Yatra by saying that the government must not gather more than 200 people for it.

They further condemned the decision to rename the Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

“If the government changes the name of the airport to Adani, we will lower the plaque and put the Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport plaque again,” said AJYCP leader Palash Changmai.