CM Sarma Gave Ticket To Land Mafia For By-Polls: Abdul Khaleque

The situation heated up at the Congress election meeting in Bhabanipur ahead of the by-polls on Saturday after Congress MP Abdul Khaleque allegedly questioned the Chief Minister for giving tickets to the illegal land mafia.

The situation got under control after Zakir Hussain Sikdar took control of the situation.

Criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), MP Abdul Khaleque said that the BJP party will experience strong challenges in 5 constituencies. He also made many other remarks against the opposition parties at the meeting.

He further said that Fanidhar Talukdar will be defeated by the Congress party this time.

Khaleque further assures that the Assam Congress will win the Bhabanipur Constituency this by-polls.

He further stated that Minister Ranjit Das treats Barpeta District as Pakistan.

Further, MP Khaleque also criticized Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi and said that he is a BJP party member as he is against Congress and AIUDF.

Additionally, Khaleque aggressively demanded that Phanibhushan Chaudhury must apologize to the people of lower Assam.

