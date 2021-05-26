CM Sarma Holds 3rd Cabinet Meeting | Key Highlights

Assam
By Pratidin Bureau
Cabinet Meeting
74

The Cabinet meeting under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma was held on Wednesday. The key decisions taken in the cabinet meeting are as follows:

1) The Cabinet observed two minutes mourning on the demise of Gossaigaon MLA Majendra Narzary.

2. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma directed ministers Parimal Suklabaidya and Urkhao Gwra Brahma to immediately leave for the late MLAs residence and extend condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of Assam Government.

3. Direction has been issued to complete Narzary’s last rites with full state honours. 

Important decisions taken for Administrative reforms in the Cabinet Meeting –

1. No file will have to be sent to Finance Department seeking ceiling for Kushal Konwar Universal Old Age Pension, Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension and Deen Dayal Dibyang Yojna. The senior most secretary of the concerned department will be empowered to release through DBT to the beneficiaries. Moreover, beneficiaries of these three schemes will receive their dues within 10th of every month.

2. A new separate department named Welfare of Bodoland Department has been created from today. Earlier it was under WPTBC.

3. Bodoland Administrative Staff College would be set up at Kokrajhar. Cabinet decided to start functioning of the College immediately from a rented building, if no suitable government building is available.  

4. The Cabinet today approved the guideline of roles and responsibilities of Guardian Ministers entrusted with looking after administrative aspects of respective districts.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday also appointed guardian ministers for all the districts to implement government policy decisions, administrative reforms, and other welfare schemes for the public in the cabinet.

The guardian ministers will review implementation of all centrally sponsored schemes and state own priority programme. They will also deliver justice/ decision making in a quick manner on the applications received from general public of the district.

