"Assam's Sports Infrastructure Lacks Trained Coaches": Lovlina Borgohain

The second day of The Conclave 2024, hosted by the Pratidin Media Network at The Ashok, Delhi, witnessed a riveting session on "The Future of India in Olympics: Challenges & Opportunities."
Moderated by the Executive Editor of Pratidin Time, Sunit Kumar Bhuyan, the session featured an illustrious panel, including Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain, Assam Olympic Association General Secretary Lakhya Konwar, and rising badminton star Arjun Madathil Ramachandran.
The session began with Bhuyan asking Lovlina about her journey from her small village to the grand global stage. Reflecting on her humble beginnings, Lovlina shared that her entry into sports was not originally planned.
"I started martial arts because my mother wanted me to learn self-defense," she recalled. Her passion for boxing was ignited when she read about the legendary Muhammad Ali in newspapers her father, a tea garden worker, brought home. "I didn’t know what boxing was until I read about Ali. That’s when I began dreaming of the Olympics," she said.
Lovlina also credited the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for spotting her talent and providing her with an opportunity. “Without the SAI’s grassroots initiatives, I wouldn’t have transitioned from martial arts to boxing. Despite the lack of infrastructure, I kept pushing, and boxing became my life.”
When asked about the challenges faced during his career, Arjun spoke candidly about the financial struggles athletes endure.
"My parents sacrificed a lot to support my badminton career. The challenge is not just about training but also the risk that comes with choosing sports as a profession," he shared.
He emphasized that India's sports system needs to focus more on grassroots development. "Many athletes drop out because they can’t break into national centers. We need to support players from the very beginning, not just at the top level," he said, advocating for early intervention to prevent the loss of budding talent.
Bhuyan then raised the issue of political interference in sports, to which Arjun responded that he had been fortunate enough to receive support throughout his journey.
“I’ve been lucky to have a good support system, but there’s no denying that political interference exists. However, India is making great strides in sports promotion, with even the Prime Minister personally congratulating athletes,” he said, hinting at a positive shift in the country’s sports culture.
Lakhya Konwar, re-elected as the General Secretary of the Assam Olympic Association, outlined his vision for Assam’s sports future.
"During my previous tenure, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, we managed to host the first competition in India post-COVID in 2020," he said.
Konwar stressed the importance of developing sports at the grassroots level, reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for sports as a national priority.
"Assam must produce more Olympic contenders. It can’t be just Lovlina. We need a broader strategy, including better scouting, training, and public-private partnerships to grow our sports infrastructure," he added.
Lovlina highlighted one of Assam’s most significant barriers: the lack of coaches. “We only have two NIS-certified coaches in the entire state. That’s a major problem. More trained coaches would help unleash the potential of Assam's athletes,” she said.
When asked about the difference between sports infrastructure in states like Haryana and Punjab versus Assam, Lovlina was candid.
“In Haryana, senior players open academies to mentor the next generation. In Assam, senior players take up jobs and settle. We need to develop a system that encourages the creation of academies and infrastructure,” she emphasized.
Arjun urged the younger generation to dream big, stating, "In smaller states, youngsters often follow the example of seniors who settle into jobs. But sports is not about securing a job—it’s about representing your nation. Dream big and aim high; India will soon enter the top 30 countries in Olympic medal tallies."
When asked about the future of sports in Assam, Konwar advocated for a shift towards public-private partnerships. “We cannot rely on the government alone. The private sector and media must come together to support sports development in Assam,” he said.
Bhuyan posed a challenging question to Lovlina about her Olympic journey—whether Assam is ready for the next big leap. Lovlina responded thoughtfully, “In the Tokyo Olympics, I gave my 100%, but the results didn’t favor me. I’m not aiming for big leaps anymore. I’m taking baby steps towards my final goal, with multiple championships ahead.”
When asked how she plans to inspire the next generation of athletes, Lovlina's response was heartfelt.
“Helping underprivileged children follow their dreams would mean more to me than winning an Olympic gold. Assam gave me a lot, and now it’s my turn to give back.”
The session concluded with a powerful message for young athletes across India: dream big, work hard, and push the boundaries to bring national pride to the global stage.
The Conclave 2024 provided a platform for an honest and insightful discussion on the future of Indian sports, highlighting both the challenges and the immense potential waiting to be unlocked.