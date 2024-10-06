"Decades of Tradition Can't Be Overturned Overnight": Meghalaya CM on Coal Mining Ban

In a recent dialogue, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma addressed pressing issues regarding coal mining in the state and the potential for a unified tourism network across the Northeast. This discussion was initiated by Rishi Baruah, Director of the Sadin Pratidin Group at the Conclave 2024, who raised concerns about the abrupt ban on coal mining and its impact on the state's economy.
Baruah asked, "I heard your dialogue on the abrupt ban on coal mining has affected the state economy. What is this scientific coal mining that you keep advocating about, and what about the small miners given that the new SOP states one must have 100 acres of land?"
Sangma explained, "First and foremost, the mining processes taking place in Meghalaya have been traditional practices for decades, if not centuries, even before the independence of our nation. In 2014, the NGT came and stated that these practices were not scientific and subsequently banned them. It was not I who coined the term; it was the NGT and the Government of India."
He elaborated on the complexities of transitioning to scientific coal mining: "When it comes to processes like these, there is a need for reaction, especially with today’s climatic changes. Many organizations suddenly come in and declare what is allowed and what is not. For many years, things were going well; suddenly, a ban is imposed. If something has been practiced for 100 years, and you find the procedure is wrong, you must provide time to correct those measures. You need to give a justified transition period for a particular activity."
Sangma further stated, "What happened in 2014 not only affected local people but also impacted the state's revenue. We accepted it and suffered for five to six years. We approached the Supreme Court, and it lifted the ban on mining. Following that, we reached out to the Government of India based on the Supreme Court's orders to apply for scientific mining."
He highlighted the unique land ownership situation in Meghalaya: "The Supreme Court ruled that the land and resources below it belong to the landowner. When applying for mining procedures, these must be specifically crafted for Meghalaya due to different landholding systems. The 100 acres of land requirement is something I can address later. If I lower it to 5, 2, or 1 acre now, we would have to restart the process from zero."
In discussing tourism, Sangma suggested a collaborative approach: "We can package and provide a complete tour of the Northeast in the future since people outside see those states collectively. Following the Udaan Scheme of the Government, we recognize the importance of the travel industry. We have various schemes for travel agencies, but someone needs to aggregate this issue. We rely on taxi drivers and travel agencies for this, while we ensure that festivals and events do not overlap."
Lastly, Sangma emphasized the importance of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in safeguarding the identity of indigenous people: "The ILP is crucial for protecting the identity of indigenous communities, as land is the only asset they have in today’s world. However, it does have its repercussions and negative aspects."
Through these discussions, Sangma reiterated his commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by Meghalaya, particularly in the areas of mining, tourism, and indigenous rights.