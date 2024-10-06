Breaking News or Breaking Trust? Panel Explores Journalism’s Crisis at Conclave

On Day 2 of The Conclave 2024, a compelling panel discussion brought together prominent voices to reflect on the challenges and responsibilities facing the media today. The panel featured political activist Yogendra Yadav, Shillong Times editor Patricia Mukhim, 4pm News Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Sharma, and East Mojo Editor-in-Chief Karma Paljor. Moderated by Maini Mahanta, Editor of Nandini Magazine, the session addressed the question of how the media can continue to serve as the “fourth pillar of democracy” amidst the pressures of breaking news and sensationalism.
Media's Role Beyond Breaking News
Yogendra Yadav, while admitting he wasn’t a media professional, offered a critical view of the current state of journalism. He expressed concern over the transition from merely reporting breaking news to what he described as “breaking heads,” pointing to the way media outlets incite conflict and division. Yadav stressed that the media today often promotes misinformation, saying that “the media knows exactly what it's doing,” but chooses to pursue divisive agendas.
Yadav also quoted Bhagat Singh: “Their work was to unite the nation, but instead, they are tearing it apart,” comparing the situation today to the challenges the freedom fighter observed in the media of his time. Furthermore, Yadav highlighted the media’s growing alignment with ruling establishments, particularly after 2014. He warned that this trend of media attacking opposition parties to suit those in power could set a dangerous precedent for future governments, making the media “an extension of the government.”
He also expressed alarm over the growing corporate influence on journalism, citing a recent report about the acquisition of 9,000 bighas of land in Assam's Dima Hasao district. Yadav noted how locals only discovered the sale through a mining lease auction and questioned why this was not a national news story. He attributed this to the involvement of influential political and corporate figures, calling it a reflection of how media today prioritizes private interests over public accountability.
Voices from the Northeast: Patricia Mukhim's Perspective
Patricia Mukhim, editor of Shillong Times, brought attention to the Northeast's marginalization in national media. “This country really doesn’t care about the problems of the Northeast. For them, we are just an extension,” she said, criticizing the way the region is romanticized and referred to with terms like “Asta Lakshmi.” Mukhim expressed frustration with the lack of substantive coverage on critical issues affecting the region.
She also questioned the rise of digital media and its failure to fact-check information. “Today, you don’t have to turn on your TV to know what’s going on in Ukraine. But do digital media platforms fact-check what they’re publishing?” Mukhim wondered if the voices of rural communities were truly being represented, adding that as an editor, she constantly asks herself if enough is being done to elevate those perspectives.
Media’s Corporate Takeover: Karma Paljor’s Critique
Karma Paljor, Editor-in-Chief of East Mojo, delivered a blunt assessment of the current state of journalism, remarking that “media is dead in almost all places.” According to Paljor, what passes for journalism today is little more than public relations. “We’ve moved away from the reason we joined journalism. If you’re in it just for a salary, you should change your career,” he said, offering a scathing critique of the profession’s loss of purpose.
Paljor likened the decline of journalism to climate change, saying, “Climate change is happening to journalism too. Nobody can take the moral high ground anymore in the name of journalism.” He also criticized the lavish lifestyles of many in the industry, stating that such behaviors undermine their ability to credibly criticize the state of journalism.
The Corporate and Political Stranglehold
Sanjay Sharma, Editor-in-Chief of 4pm News, shared his personal experience of being targeted by the Uttar Pradesh government for his independent reporting. He highlighted the growing corporate takeover of media outlets and how it’s deepening communal and political divisions within the industry. “There has never been such a communal division in media as I’ve witnessed in the last 35 years,” he noted, emphasizing how corporate control is shaping news narratives to serve powerful interests.
Sharma recounted how his own newspaper, which started small in Lucknow, came under government scrutiny after publishing reports critical of the state administration. He reflected on the pressures faced by independent media houses, asserting that “without breaking news today, there is no existence of media houses.” However, Sharma lamented the misplacement of priorities, noting that important news often gets buried under sensational stories.
The Future of Alternative Media
The panel also discussed the rise of alternative media platforms, with Maini Mahanta asking Yadav about independent figures like Dhruv Rathee and Ravish Kumar, who are known for their critical reporting. Yadav acknowledged the role of alternative media but stressed that the larger media landscape needs significant reform to regain public trust.
Conclusion
The panel concluded with a consensus that the media is at a crossroads, facing serious challenges to its role as a watchdog of democracy. The discussion highlighted the need for transparency, accountability, and a renewed commitment to unbiased reporting in an era dominated by breaking news, corporate interests, and political pressures. All panelists agreed that reclaiming journalism’s original mission is crucial to preserving its role as the fourth pillar of democracy.