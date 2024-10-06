Burning Issues Ignored: Mukhim Questions National Media's Focus on Northeast

Mukhim criticized the perception of the Northeast as merely “periphery” and an “extension of the country,” questioning the use of terms like “Asthalakshmi” and emphasizing that the region's people are not homogeneous. “We have different cultures, and it is not that important to just romanticize us, romanticize our women, or romanticize the matrilineal society. We have very specific problems in every state,” she asserted.