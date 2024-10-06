Meghalaya CM Backs USTM Amid Flood Challenges

At the Conclave 2024 in Delhi, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed his support for the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) in response to questions raised regarding its construction and environmental compliance.
During the event, Sadin Pratidin Group Director Rishi Baruah brought attention to the severe flooding issues faced by Guwahati this monsoon and inquired about USTM's permissions for constructing its campus in the Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya. "There are many terminologies floated; however, does USTM have all the required permissions to construct a campus of this magnitude?" he asked.
In response, Sangma affirmed, "Yes, USTM has got all the required permissions to construct a campus and set up a university. Be it from the deputy commissioner, the state government, or any agencies, they have taken all the permissions which are required."
He commended USTM for its contributions, stating, "I must also put on record that USTM is doing a wonderful job, and they are one of the premier educational institutions of our state. I have seen the commitment they have shown. Other issues are aside, which one can debate and discuss. But the core of the point being that are they doing what they are supposed to do? Are they giving the quality education to the students who are there? I must congratulate the entire team of USTM for that."
Addressing concerns over environmental regulations, Sangma clarified, "Regarding the environmental issues which are there, educational institutes are exempted from that permission, so it is not necessary for them to take the permission, but they have to follow certain regulations and norms, which is what they have been very much following."
He emphasized the importance of fact-based discussions, saying, "It is not about defending anybody or taking sides; it's really about stating facts. USTM had made remarkable contributions in the past, and I have huge expectations, and I am very sure that they will make many more contributions in the coming year."
Sangma concluded by acknowledging the potential for dialogue regarding local issues, mentioning, "Having said that, there might be issues which can be sorted through discussions, like there might be areas in the adjoining areas which are being affected, and measures that need to be taken—all of them are open for discussions."