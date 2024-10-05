From 5th to 3rd in Global Rankings: S. Jaishankar on India's Economic Rise

When asked about India's standing in this competitive landscape, Jaishankar stated, "Think life is a competition... similarly, nations compete. The nation or the person who comes first obviously likes to hold on to it as long as possible, others challenge it." He emphasized the gradual rise of India since independence, noting, "In a literal way, economically we stand at number five... By all assessments, we will move up from number five to number three in terms of the size of the economy."