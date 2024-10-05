Unanswered Letters: Manipur's MP Decries Silence from Home Ministry at The Conclave

Akoijam sought to clarify General Dwivedi’s statement, noting that while the general was discussing the spark that ignited the conflict, tensions had been building up over time. He criticized the portrayal of the May 3 incident as a rumour, asserting that it was part of a narrative used to justify violence, including the burning of houses in the Torbung area. He also emphasized that armed Kuki members were involved in the violence, countering claims that the violence was instigated by Meitei men. "There is more than the Kukis or the Meiteis in all state of affairs; this conduct of these officers and officials tells very clearly that there is something more than you see. It is not merely a conflict between the two communities," he stated.