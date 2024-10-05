Unanswered Letters: Manipur's MP Decries Silence from Home Ministry at The Conclave

During the first day of The Conclave 2024, Pratidin Time’s Executive Editor Sunit Kumar Bhuyan highlighted the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, noting that since May 2023, over 220 lives have been lost, and more than 60,000 individuals have become homeless. He expressed concern about the plight of children, women, and senior citizens who are currently residing in relief camps, describing the situation as "pathetic and sensitive." In light of these circumstances, Bhuyan questioned whether Manipur feels distant from the capital of India.
Bhuyan pointed out that after raising the issue in Parliament, MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs on September 11, 2024, expressing deep anguish and drawing parallels between the current situation in Manipur and the memories of India's partition in 1947. He inquired about the response from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Akoijam responded that he has yet to receive any reply, emphasizing that his presence at the conclave was to communicate the pain and anguish he and his people have been experiencing for the past 17 months. "I hope that we stood up for a minute; all of you must have the clarity on what’s happening there, and whatever we could do as citizens of this country, we must be chipping in," he remarked. He did not expect a direct answer from the Union Home Minister, but he hoped Shah would address the concerns raised in his letter. Akoijam explained that he provided ten concrete steps for the Government of India to restore normalcy in Manipur.
When Bhuyan asked why he chose to write to the Home Minister instead of the Prime Minister, Akoijam explained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears too busy with foreign affairs, visiting countries like Ukraine and the United States. He remarked that this situation would go down in history as an unusual occurrence where a Prime Minister does not address the conditions of a state. "The CM of the state hasn’t had proper audiences to discuss these issues. This will definitely go down in history as the strangest conduct of a Prime Minister," Akoijam stated.
On October 1, 2024, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi clarified that the unrest in Manipur began on May 3, 2023, due to false rumors about the burning of the Anglo-Kuki War Centenary gate. Bhuyan questioned who the real culprits are and why the state government of Manipur failed to address the problem at an early stage.
Akoijam sought to clarify General Dwivedi’s statement, noting that while the general was discussing the spark that ignited the conflict, tensions had been building up over time. He criticized the portrayal of the May 3 incident as a rumour, asserting that it was part of a narrative used to justify violence, including the burning of houses in the Torbung area. He also emphasized that armed Kuki members were involved in the violence, countering claims that the violence was instigated by Meitei men. "There is more than the Kukis or the Meiteis in all state of affairs; this conduct of these officers and officials tells very clearly that there is something more than you see. It is not merely a conflict between the two communities," he stated.
Akoijam lamented that the Indian army's recent comments were disappointing, expressing a desire for the armed forces to remain above political controversies. He criticized the chaotic behavior of state institutions and the competition between police and the Assam Rifles, stressing that these bodies should be working together to maintain law and order. He condemned the current situation in Manipur, suggesting that the state is at risk of becoming a "Banana republic."
He also pointed out that the national media has failed to cover the crisis adequately, violating press council standards. "Manipur is a reminder that we all have failed, not just the politicians of the country," Akoijam stated. He holds the Government of India largely responsible for the turmoil, accusing it of attempting to confuse the people of Manipur to achieve political goals through violence. Despite the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) being in place, he highlighted the destruction of Meitei villages, raising questions about the efficacy of the current security measures in place.