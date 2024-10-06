From Pioneers to Progress: Conrad on NEDA's Impact & Future of Northeastern Politics

Discussing his political legacy, Sangma spoke about his late father, PA Sangma, who served as a prominent politician, including as the fourth Chief Minister of Meghalaya and Speaker of the Lok Sabha. “There are both sides to it,” he noted. “The first side is, of course, I was in public life at a very young age and exposed to a lot of public lives, simple aspects of meeting people and greeting people.” He acknowledged the positives of having PA Sangma as a mentor: “Those aspects were very positive for me as an individual, and also from the political thought process he is very important because he put in the basic ideas and beliefs that I have today in politics.”