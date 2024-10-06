NPP Expands Its Presence in NE, Says Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma at Conclave 2024

During the second day of Conclave 2024, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma emphasized the significant presence of the National People’s Party (NPP) in the Northeastern states, responding to a question from Sadin Pratidin Group Director Rishi Baruah, who moderated the session.
Sangma highlighted that with a majority government in Meghalaya and representation from seven MLAs in Manipur, five each in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, the NPP is indeed establishing itself as a formidable force in the region.
When asked about the key strategy behind the party's expansion and if he aims to be the next Chandrababu Naidu of India, Sangma stated, "Strategies are not as important as commitment, hard work, perseverance, and passion." He noted that many parties have their ideas and objectives, but continuity amidst challenges in regional politics is crucial.
Sangma expressed admiration for the late PA Sangma, highlighting the commitment to push forward despite difficulties. He stated, "Once you decide to work on a path, that path should drive you to move forward and be committed to what you are doing."
Regarding comparisons to Chandrababu Naidu, Sangma remarked, "Naidu is a very tall figure... it’s unfair for me to compare myself with Mr. Naidu as he is a legend." He stressed that the focus should not be on personal ambitions but rather on the larger picture of the Northeast's role in the nation’s growth story.
Sangma concluded by emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the objectives of the people and the region, asserting that if the heart and mind are aligned with the right goals, everything else, including positions, will follow naturally.