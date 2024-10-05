Good Relations Can Coexist with Support for Palestinians: S. Jaishankar on Israel-Palestine

He reiterated that “good relations with Israel and support for a Palestinian homeland, in my view, co-exist, and that is the case with us.” However, he acknowledged the complexity of the situation, stating, “Right now, there is an issue in Gaza; there is a different issue in Lebanon. There are tensions between Israel and Iran. There are Houthis who are part of a regional issue who are firing missiles at different people. It’s very complicated.” Jaishankar noted that the current environment does not lend itself to mediation, stating, “Right now, it looks like how do you limit the conflict and find a way by which the humanitarian situation is met.”