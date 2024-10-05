India-Bangladesh Ties to Stay Strong Despite Political Shifts: Jaishankar at Conclave

Addressing concerns about the Indo-Bangladesh border, particularly in Assam's Dhubri district, where a 50-km stretch of the border is defined only by a river, Jaishankar acknowledged the challenges posed by illegal migration. He stated that Assam's socio-economic and socio-cultural dynamics are affected by illegal Bangladeshi immigration and stressed the importance of securing the border. Jaishankar acknowledged that the problem of illegal migration has been building up for the past 60-70 years, making it impossible to find a quick solution in 2024. However, he emphasized that India has every right to fence its borders and secure them, not only with Bangladesh but also with China, where border infrastructure has significantly improved over the past decade.