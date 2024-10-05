India-Bangladesh Ties to Stay Strong Despite Political Shifts: Jaishankar at Conclave

Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking at the Conclave 2024, addressed recent developments concerning Sheikh Hasina’s government in Bangladesh and outlined India's plans for engaging with the incoming administration.
He emphasized the deep-rooted ties between India and Bangladesh, describing Bangladesh as a key neighbor with whom India shares its longest land boundary, even larger than the one with China. Jaishankar highlighted the extensive cooperation between the two nations, particularly in trade, business, fuel, electricity, and the large-scale movement of people, stressing that these connections are very significant and would continue to thrive, even through potential political changes. He expressed confidence that India's relationship with Bangladesh, developed particularly in the last decade, is strong enough to withstand any political transitions.
The Minister also spoke about India's broader regional ties, citing examples of other neighboring countries such as the Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, where changes in government had initially posed challenges but eventually gave way to sustained cooperation. Jaishankar underscored that India's "Neighbourhood First" policy is aimed at building such robust relations that they remain stable regardless of political shifts, as exemplified during the COVID-19 pandemic when India supplied vaccines to its neighbors.
Addressing concerns about the Indo-Bangladesh border, particularly in Assam's Dhubri district, where a 50-km stretch of the border is defined only by a river, Jaishankar acknowledged the challenges posed by illegal migration. He stated that Assam's socio-economic and socio-cultural dynamics are affected by illegal Bangladeshi immigration and stressed the importance of securing the border. Jaishankar acknowledged that the problem of illegal migration has been building up for the past 60-70 years, making it impossible to find a quick solution in 2024. However, he emphasized that India has every right to fence its borders and secure them, not only with Bangladesh but also with China, where border infrastructure has significantly improved over the past decade.
He reiterated that securing India's borders is a priority for the current government, with considerable progress being made along the China and Bangladesh borders. He also expressed readiness to review the free movement policy on the Myanmar border if necessary, underlining the need to safeguard Indian territory and ensure the proper identification of its citizens.
On the issue of China's encroachment on Indian soil, the Minister stated that Indian forces have been robust in patrolling the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh and affirmed that no major changes had occurred in the region.