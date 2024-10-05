Jaishankar Discusses India’s Diplomatic Role Amid Ukraine-Russia Conflict

During the Conclave 2024, Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted important diplomatic interactions, moderated by Sadin Pratidin Group Director Rishi Baruah. He emphasized India's distinctive role in facilitating communication between Russia and Ukraine amidst the prevailing tensions.
Referring to Prime Minister Modi's visits to Russia and Ukraine in July and August, respectively, Jaishankar highlighted the importance of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to debrief on Modi’s discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Jaishankar stated, "We don’t have to mediate all the time; sometimes, we need to communicate. We are simultaneously talking to two countries who are having a conflict with each other." He stressed the necessity of Doval's visit to Russia to ensure that Russian officials are informed about the conversations Modi had with Zelenskyy. He noted, “The conflict between these two nations entered its third year, which is a very serious conflict. If we look at the human cost due to this conflict, it is enormous, as more than a thousand people have died. If we look at the economic consequences, it is huge.”
Highlighting the broader implications of the conflict, Jaishankar remarked, “The whole world has felt its implications as oil prices went up and food prices increased.” He asserted that India should play an active role, saying, “Now you can either watch this conflict and say none of us can do anything about it, or we can say I am one of the few countries who can speak to both nations and honestly place the conversation and communicate.” He expressed that many countries appreciate India's diplomatic efforts and leadership, particularly during challenging global circumstances.
In response to a question about India's prospects for a seat on the UN Security Council, Jaishankar acknowledged the complexities involved in reforming the organization. “It’s a tough one. In a way, an organization was created, and five countries were given a very special position. Those five countries have a lot of influence in that organization,” he explained. He further elaborated on the challenges of reform, stating, “All those countries don’t want more people necessarily at the table. Some of them have tried to slow down this process. Second, out of the balance of 188 countries, you have to agree on how it gets reformed.”
Jaishankar noted that the current climate is gradually shifting towards acceptance of reform, with more countries recognizing that change is necessary. “I would also say some countries accept that in that change, India should be one of the countries. 15 years ago, that kind of acceptance for India was not there.”
Finally, Jaishankar addressed India's commitment to international cooperation, stating, “When you get into trouble, we’ll come get you. Not many countries do that. But yes, there are volume troubles. We are trying to get on with as many countries as possible for visa on arrival or e-visa.”