Conclave 2024: "NE India Most Vulnerable to Climate Change", Experts Stressed

At The Conclave 2024, a high-profile panel discussion on “Adaptation and resilience strategies for tackling climate change” laid bare the grim realities facing vulnerable regions like Northeast India.
With Assam already grappling with erratic weather patterns, floods, and declining tea production, the conclave echoed an urgent call to rethink strategies before time runs out.
Moderated by Nayan Pratim Kumar, Political Editor of Pratidin Time, the panel featured top experts: Jatindra Sarma, former Director of Kaziranga National Park; Dr. Dipankar Saharia, Senior Director at TERI; Dr. Mitul Baruah, Associate Professor at Ashoka University; and Kham Kham Hausing, Professor of Political Science at the University of Hyderabad.
Each panelist shed light on critical issues impacting the region and warned that half-baked policies would spell disaster.
Nayan Pratim Kumar set the stage by emphasizing the global scale of the climate crisis, pointing to the alarming situation in African countries like Namibia, Zimbabwe, and South Sudan.
“Food crises, droughts, and the killing of wild animals for distribution among starving people are the harsh realities of climate change,” he said, drawing a parallel with Northeast India, particularly Assam, which faces similar threats.
Dr. Dipankar Saharia highlighted the urgency of addressing climate change, particularly in Northeast India, where erratic rainfall and temperature fluctuations are already having severe impacts.
"Northeast is the most vulnerable region in India," he noted, emphasizing the need for awareness. "Climate change is affecting all of us, and the first step is to be aware of it."
Dr. Saharia also reminded the audience of India’s commitment to climate action through international agreements like the Paris Accord and the nation’s target to become carbon neutral by 2070.
"Climate change is not just an environmental issue; it affects our social life, economy, and overall well-being," he stated.
Dr. Mitul Baruah offered a nuanced view, pointing out that while climate change exacerbates existing problems, the root of many environmental issues in Assam lies in poor governance.
"Floods and erosion in Assam are not solely because of climate change. They are also a result of governance failures," he remarked, stressing the need for better environmental governance and infrastructure management.
Dr. Baruah emphasized that Assam's flood issues must be addressed at the basin level, considering the larger ecosystem of the Brahmaputra River. “We need innovative measures—beyond concrete structures—and must incorporate local knowledge and involvement in climate resilience strategies,” he said.
Kham Kham Hausing shed light on the political aspect of climate change, underscoring the historical transformation of Northeast India into an extractive economy. He pointed out that inclusive environmental policies must involve stakeholders at all levels to ensure just governance.
"Unless we engage key stakeholders in basic management practices like social forestry, we cannot achieve sustainable policies," he noted, highlighting the importance of political will and inclusive governance.
Jatindra Sarma emphasized the importance of drawing from traditional practices to combat the climate crisis. He spoke about Assam’s rich biodiversity and the role of medicinal plants in climate-resilient healthcare systems.
“The agricultural fields in the backyards of our homes are a prime example of biodiversity conservation,” he said, urging the restoration of forest areas as a crucial step toward climate resilience.
Sarma also called attention to the often-overlooked issue of animal casualties during floods. "We need to recognize our interdependence with wildlife and work toward nature-based solutions," he added.
In a follow-up discussion, Dr. Dipankar Saharia introduced the concept of carbon finance as an innovative solution. He explained how projects are being developed across India, including the Northeast, to calculate carbon credits from forest areas, which can then be sold in the international market.
"It’s like a stock market, but for carbon," he explained, discussing how TERI is working with Assam Agricultural University on large-scale tree plantations that can contribute to Assam’s fight against climate change.
Dr. Saharia also highlighted the impact of climate change on Assam's tea industry, pointing out the significant drop in production—from 92.70 million kilograms in July 2023 to 78.30 million kilograms in July 2024. He clarified that while carbon finance cannot be applied directly to tea bushes, it can benefit from the shade trees planted in tea gardens.
Dr. Mitul Baruah stressed the need for resilient infrastructure, particularly in flood-prone Assam. He argued that traditional flood control measures, inherited from colonial times, are inadequate.
"We need to think about floodplain management on a larger scale, involving multiple states, and integrate local knowledge and participatory governance into the process," he urged, calling for more thoughtful and innovative approaches beyond conventional concrete solutions.
When asked about traditional methods to combat environmental issues, Jatindra Sarma highlighted the value of restoring forest areas and using certain plants to prevent erosion. He underscored the importance of looking beyond human loss during floods, pointing out that domestic and wild animals are equally affected, and our survival is intertwined with theirs.
Kham Kham Hausing called for increased accountability and transparency in climate-related funding and policy implementation. He urged policymakers, particularly parliamentarians from Northeast India, to push for greater responsibility from the government in meeting climate commitments.
"Fixing accountability and ensuring transparency in funds are crucial to mitigating the adverse effects of climate change," he asserted.
The Conclave 2024 provided a platform for meaningful discourse on climate adaptation and resilience strategies, with panelists emphasizing the importance of awareness, governance, and community involvement in combating the climate crisis.
The session underscored that while the challenges are global, solutions must be locally rooted, inclusive, and forward-thinking.