"Not Just in Haryana, Modi Brand Diluting Nationwide": Sachin Pilot

As Haryana goes to polls today, Congress Leader Sachin Pilot while speaking in a powerful session at The Conclave 2024, exuded confidence in the Congress party’s prospects, particularly in Haryana, while delivering a scathing critique of the BJP's governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
When asked by senior journalist Mrinal Talukdar about the Congress' chances in Haryana, Pilot confidently stated, "The momentum is with us. We’ve had a good campaign, and the feedback from the ground is that after 10 years of BJP rule, people are ready for a change." He predicted a strong Congress victory, with the party poised to secure a two-thirds majority in the state.
Addressing why the "Modi brand" is no longer resonating in Haryana, Pilot pointed to a broader national trend. "Not just Haryana – the Modi brand hasn’t worked in most places. In the last Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had 303 MPs, but despite all efforts, they managed only 240. The brand is clearly diluting. The BJP is facing significant internal challenges, and after 10 years of uninspiring governance, their vote share isn’t growing."
He further highlighted the pressing national concerns under the BJP regime, including rising unemployment, farmer distress, and the growing economic divide. "What worries me the most is the widening gap between the rich and the poor. Unemployment numbers are huge, and our farmers are in distress. Yet, the government’s focus remains on defaming and suppressing the opposition instead of addressing these critical issues."
On whether the Congress is showing signs of overconfidence in its approach, Pilot was clear. "We’ve accepted the mandate to be in opposition. Rahul Gandhi is leading from the front as Leader of the Opposition. Our focus is to hold the government accountable, ask the right questions, and ensure they are responsible for their actions. Overconfidence? Not at all. We’ve accepted this with humility, and our numbers have doubled while the BJP has lost 70 seats."
Touching on the persistent label of "dynast" that follows both him and Rahul Gandhi, Pilot dismissed it as an irrelevant tag. "The ultimate test of leadership is with the people, not in studios or by editors. Rahul Gandhi walked 4,500 kilometers across India not to secure votes, but to unite people. The Congress party benefited from that because it resonated with the public."
He criticized the BJP for its selective use of the dynast label. "If you're in Congress, you're a dynast, but if you're in BJP, all labels are removed. I can name 50 BJP leaders whose families have been in politics for generations. In the end, whether you're from a political family or not is irrelevant. What matters is performance – if you don't perform, you will be voted out."
When asked about Congress' revival, Pilot pointed to key wins across various states, stating, "The Congress party has made a strong comeback in several states. In Telangana, where we were out for a long time, we now have a government, and we hope to form one in Haryana after October 8th. Winning state elections is crucial for us to build grassroots strength and take on the BJP nationally."
On the possibility of Rahul Gandhi being India's next Prime Minister, Pilot remarked, "Ultimately, it’s up to the people of India to decide, but Rahul Gandhi has been a resilient leader. In the last 100 days, he has taken the government to task and stood against all odds. Personally, I see him leading the country in the next set of elections."
When asked about Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent comment that Rahul Gandhi is "still a baby and should stay home and watch cartoons," Pilot called such remarks damaging to political discourse. "These personal attacks lower credibility. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was once a Congress leader, is now making these derogatory comments to appease the BJP leadership in Delhi. Name-calling serves no purpose. We must respect the opposition, especially when holding an important position."
On the BJP framing Congress as an anti-Hindu party, Pilot dismissed such claims as outdated. "This debate of who is a better Hindu or a lesser Hindu is jaded. Religion is a matter of personal faith – it’s not for politicians or political parties to dictate. Our focus should be on jobs, farmers, inflation, and governance. The BJP claims to be the pro-Hindu party, but if that were true, why did they lose the seat of Ayodhya, the very place where they helped build the Ram Temple?"
Pilot concluded by emphasizing the importance of a robust opposition in Indian democracy. "We are saying – run the government, but you cannot have a blank cheque to do as you wish, misuse agencies, or suppress the opposition. You will be answerable to the people of India."
With his powerful rhetoric, Pilot laid out a clear vision for a Congress-led future, emphasizing accountability, governance, and the need to address the real issues plaguing the nation.