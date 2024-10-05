"Northeast Is The Heart and Soul of Bharat": Jagdeep Dhankhar at The Conclave 2024

The Vice President expressed gratitude to Jayanta Baruah, owner of the Sadin-Pratidin Group, for organizing 'The Conclave 2024.' He emphasized that this event marks a significant milestone for the media house, as it is being held in the National Capital.

He said, "When I was told about the conclave, I did not give a second thought. This conclave defines its value. It is my privilege to be present here. I thank Jayanta Baruah ji for inviting me. The Conclave is a milestone in itself as it is being held in the national capital. It is being organized by a media house of repute. I congratulate you Jayanti ji for this achievement. You have also been very thoughtful with the subjects of the conclave."