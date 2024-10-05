The Conclave 2024 | Sonowal Lauds Pratidin Group For Courageous and Impartial Reporting

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressed attendees at The Conclave 2024, expressing his pride in the recognition of the Assamese language as a classical language. He also took the opportunity to commend the Sadin-Pratidin Group for its steadfast and impartial reporting.
Speaking to the audience, he stated, “The Sadin-Pratidin Group has always been playing the role of a torchbearer in Northeast India. I believe this is an important role since the beginning. They have always been courageous and impartial. They have served the nation without any prejudice. That is the power of this entire establishment, and it is known to the entire Northeast India.”
Sonowal expressed his intention to focus on the contributions of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar rather than taking the spotlight himself, saying, “Today, I have come here only to listen to Jagdeep Dhankar ji, not to speak. We are to serve the nation with a positive approach.”
The Union Minister also highlighted a significant milestone for the Assamese community, noting, “Assamese language has been given classical language recognition. This is a matter of pride for us. I, on behalf of the Assamese community, would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I think this is the result of several years of dedication and perseverance. I am very proud as an Assamese today.”
"Assamese language getting classical language status is a fruition of thousands of years of struggle of our ancestors," he added.
Prior to Sonowal, the Sadin-Pratidin Group owner, Jayanta Baruah, gave his welcome note where he highlighted the importance of the Conclave as an intellectually rich platform for addressing the pressing issues facing Northeast India.
“An intellectually rich platform that holds a special place in the heart of every citizen in the north eastern state. We are deeply honored by the presence of the Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar ji, along with all the esteemed panelists. I am confident that the Conclave shall elevate today’s discussion. As a media organization, it is our duty to provide a platform to discuss pressing issues. It is equally important to find sustainable solutions via dialogue rather than high-pitched debates,” he said.
“Responsibility lies in the hands of media organizations to provide a platform and not to pass judgments. The Conclave is a way forward. All of us gathered here today are united by a commitment to address the unique challenges and opportunities of the Northeast India,” he further said.
The Conclave 2024, organized by the Pratidin Media Network in collaboration with Dalmia Cement and Annapurna, is taking place at The Ashok hotel in New Delhi on October 5 and 6. This year’s edition aims to build upon the success of previous gatherings, fostering dialogue among policymakers, intellectuals, and key stakeholders about the Northeast's integration with national development.
The day’s agenda features seven sessions packed with engaging conversations and panel discussions. The first session will focus on women and children’s safety, addressing the critical issue of child trafficking. It will feature Nobel laureate and social activist Kailash Satyarthi in dialogue with Smitakshi B Goswami, Director of the Sadin-Pratidin Group.
Following this, a panel discussion on climate change adaptation strategies will be moderated by Nayan Pratim Kumar, political editor of Pratidin Time, and will include experts like Jatindra Sarma and Dr. Mitul Baruah.