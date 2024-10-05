The Conclave 2024 | Sonowal Lauds Pratidin Group For Courageous and Impartial Reporting

The Union Minister also highlighted a significant milestone for the Assamese community, noting, “Assamese language has been given classical language recognition. This is a matter of pride for us. I, on behalf of the Assamese community, would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I think this is the result of several years of dedication and perseverance. I am very proud as an Assamese today.”

"Assamese language getting classical language status is a fruition of thousands of years of struggle of our ancestors," he added.