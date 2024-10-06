Atishi Confident of AAP’s Landslide Victory: 'People's Anger Will Drive Us Forward'

On Day 2 of the Conclave 2024, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi sat for a tête-à-tête with Sadin-Pratidin Group Director Mrs. Smitakshi B. Goswami. Mrs. Goswami introduced Atishi as the youngest Chief Minister of Delhi, commending her commitment to education, healthcare, and social welfare.
In the candid conversation, Atishi expressed confidence in the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) potential for a landslide victory in the upcoming elections. She said that the mounting anger among citizens against political persecution of AAP leaders would serve as a powerful catalyst for the party's success.
The dialogue began with a question about Atishi's journey into politics, given her impressive educational background, which includes attending Springdale School, St. Stephen’s College, and Oxford University. Reflecting on her early involvement in social activism, Atishi recounted, “From an early age, I was involved in social causes. I was part of the NSS as a student and was active in protests on various issues, including environmental and gender issues.” She recalled a pivotal moment during the India Against Corruption movement, noting, “People who had never stepped out of their homes began to protest, demonstrating a nationwide desire for change.”
Atishi explained that while social initiatives have their limitations, she believes that politics is essential for large-scale transformation. “If I had continued working in non-profits, I could have impacted the lives of about 5,000 children. However, in the last ten years, the Arvind Kejriwal government has transformed the lives of over 2.5 million children in Delhi government schools. That really is the difference,” she stated, emphasizing the significant impact of political engagement.
Mrs. Goswami likened Atishi to a ‘Lady Nayak,’ referencing the Bollywood film where Anil Kapoor’s character briefly becomes Chief Minister. She asked about Atishi's top priorities, particularly in light of recent challenges faced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Atishi highlighted the unprecedented attacks on AAP, stating, “In the last two years, no political party has faced such persecution in democratic India. Our leaders have been arrested one after the other. It was an attempt to discredit the work we have done in Delhi.”
She pointed out that Delhi stands out as the only state providing 24/7 free electricity to residents. “The BJP governs in 22 states; name one that offers such services. When they cannot outperform us, their strategy has been to discredit our work,” she remarked.
Atishi expressed concern over how the central government's actions, especially after Kejriwal's arrest, have hindered essential services in Delhi in the last 6months. “The central government has actively sought to disrupt our work, halting pensions for senior citizens and widows, among other critical services,” she added.
Discussing the challenges faced by Northeastern students in Delhi, Atishi welcomed the idea of a dialogue. “Through your channel, I invite a delegation of students from the Northeast to discuss the issues they encounter, such as accommodation and security. We are eager to extend our support,” she said.
Addressing the influx of patients from the Northeast seeking medical treatment in Delhi, she noted that it reflects the inadequacies of the current Assam government in providing healthcare. “This indicates that the existing government is not able to provide adequate healthcare that a large number of people from Assam have to come to Delhi to get high quality health care. It is an indictment of the current government in Assam."
When asked about women’s safety in Delhi, Atishi acknowledged the serious concerns highlighted by NCRB reports. She indicated that the responsibility for law and order lies with the central government, which often prioritizes the security of VIPs over that of ordinary citizens. “We have taken significant steps, including establishing the largest network of CCTV cameras in the world, surpassing even London,” she noted, adding that free bus services for women provide an additional layer of security.
Atishi further shared her belief that AAP would form the next government, sayingg, “Definitely, AAP is going to form the next government in Delhi and Arvind Kejriwal will be the next Chief Minister with a landslide of votes. The common citizens have a piled-up anger against the attacks on their beloved ministers, referring to Arvind Kejriwal, which will affect the elections this time.”
She described the BJP's twofold conspiracy against AAP, noting, “First, they try to discredit us; then they try to stop our work. After all the ED and CBI raids, not a single penny was recovered from AAP. If it were someone else, the BJP would have gone for the seat of CM. But since Kejriwal said the stamp paper of the Court wasn’t enough for that, he needs to listen to the voices of citizens and take a decision later. Only the citizens have the power to discredit him as a CM.”
Highlighting AAP's growth, she recalled, “When we fought in the municipal elections in Assam for the first time, people showed hope. These are all remarkable starts. The same with Haryana. We see a future there. We are barely a 10-12-year-old party. We have two states, and we have MLAs in several states. We are the fastest-growing political party with such limited resources. Despite having the least resources, we are the most persecuted party.”
Atishi acknowledged the foundation laid by Arvind Kejriwal, stating, “Arvind Kejriwal started this political party with nothing. We don’t come from political backgrounds. AAP stands for the voice of ordinary people. That’s what we represent.”
In closing, she highlighted that AAP, despite being a relatively young party with limited resources, is the fastest-growing political party in India. “We represent the voice of ordinary people, unlike mainstream parties that cater to those who fund them. People across the country view AAP as a beacon of hope for change,” she concluded.