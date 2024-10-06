Atishi Confident of AAP’s Landslide Victory: 'People's Anger Will Drive Us Forward'

On Day 2 of the Conclave 2024, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi sat for a tête-à-tête with Sadin-Pratidin Group Director Mrs. Smitakshi B. Goswami. Mrs. Goswami introduced Atishi as the youngest Chief Minister of Delhi, commending her commitment to education, healthcare, and social welfare.

In the candid conversation, Atishi expressed confidence in the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) potential for a landslide victory in the upcoming elections. She said that the mounting anger among citizens against political persecution of AAP leaders would serve as a powerful catalyst for the party's success.