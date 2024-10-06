The Conclave 2024: Assam Politicians Ignite Debate on Identity & Regionalism

A fiery session filled with sharp questions, pointed critiques, and witty exchanges kept the audience on the edge of their seats at The Conclave 2024 held at The Ashok in New Delhi on October 6.
The session, moderated by Nitumoni Saikia, Editor-in-Chief of PratidinTime, focused on the vital theme of "Regional Parties and Their Role on the National Platform."
It brought together prominent Assam politicians Akhil Gogoi, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Dilip Saikia, and Pramod Boro, who engaged in a spirited dialogue that illuminated key issues of regionalism and the dynamics between regional and national parties.
The panellists passionately engaged in a dialogue that illuminated the pressing issues surrounding regionalism, the efficacy of political leadership, and the future of indigenous rights within the framework of Indian democracy.
Nitumoni Saikia opened the discussion by emphasizing the significance of indigenous people's rights and identities in the Indian democratic system. He pointed out that the political landscape significantly influences these rights and identities.
Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council, acknowledged the challenges faced by Assam's regional parties, questioning their leadership quality in a rapidly evolving national political scenario.
He argued that the national parties, while ruling, must not overlook the rights and identities of regional populations. Boro highlighted the Bodo community's struggles and achievements, stating, "We have always fought for the identity of our Bodo people, and to date, our identity is being protected and safe."
Akhil Gogoi, president of the Raijor Dal, passionately defended the emergence of regional parties as vital defenders of indigenous rights. He criticized the BJP for dismantling Assam’s special category status in 2015, asserting that this move triggered widespread financial issues within the state.
"When a party tries to diminish a community's Indigenous identity and rights, that is when people fight back," Gogoi declared. He maintained that parties like Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad were born out of necessity to protect the unique individualism of Assam.
Assam Jatiya Parishad, President Lurinjyoti Gogoi further examined the loss of trust in older political parties, reflecting on the AGP’s declining relevance due to its failure to address crucial rights issues, including land and language rights.
He stated, "AGP was born after the sacrifice of 855 people in the Assam movement, yet they did not oppose the CAA."
The discussion took a turn as BJP Leader Dilip Saikia addressed the regional parties’ need to assert their identities in light of the BJP's dominance. He expressed concern about the political neglect of states like Manipur and highlighted the necessity for regionalism to thrive within the federal structure of India. "Regionalism and nationalism aren’t two different things," he asserted, emphasizing that a healthy federal structure allows for the expression of regional identities.
Nitumoni Saikia posed critical questions regarding the influence of the BJP on regional politics, leading to sharp exchanges between the panellists.
Lurinjyoti Gogoi insinuated that Pramod Boro's political actions seemed aligned with BJP’s directives, which prompted a fiery response from Boro.
He defended his agenda, stating, "Instead of blaming others, we should focus on how to solve our problems." Boro emphasized the need for unity among the people of Assam, urging all parties to prioritize their interests over historical grievances.
As the discussion intensified, Akhil Gogoi raised alarms about the potential merging of regionalism with Hindutva ideologies in Assam. He maintained that cooperation with Congress might be necessary to counter BJP's dominance, asserting, "Today's ultra-nationalists are living with the saffron water of the BJP."
His remarks echoed a sentiment among many in the audience about the need to protect Assam's cultural identity against perceived threats from national politics.
The Conclave 2024 showcased the spectrum of Assam’s political landscape, marked by fierce debates and critical reflections on the interplay between regional and national politics.
The engaging dialogue highlighted the urgent need for regional parties to redefine their roles and assert their identities in a rapidly changing political environment.
As these leaders strive to navigate the complex dynamics of Assam's politics, the audience was left pondering the future of regionalism and its impact on India's democracy.