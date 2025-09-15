Assamese Youth Champion Identity, Language & Progress at Pratidin Conclave

The fourth session of Day 2 at the Pratidin Conclave 2025, titled “Assam Through the Eyes of Youth”, turned the spotlight on how the younger generation is shaping and reimagining the state’s future. The panel featured Subhrangshu Pratim Sarmah, research scholar at Jawaharlal Nehru University; Krishnali Pathak, president of the All Assamese Students’ Association, New Delhi; Tridib Bhagawati, research scholar at Gauhati University; and Abhinav Borgohain, student of Delhi University. The discussion was moderated by Sunit Kr Bhuyan, Executive Editor of Pratidin Time.

Opening the discussion, Tridib Bhagawati drew inspiration from cultural icon Ambikagiri Raichoudhury, noting that today’s Assamese youth are no longer confined to politics but are equally engaged in economics.

“While politics dominates discussions, Assamese youth are deeply concerned about the economy. Some people living in Assam are distracted by luxury and glamor and have lost touch with our culture, while those staying outside remain deeply connected. Regardless of government or community divisions, Assam’s youth are united in the pursuit of progress. The youth are now seeing Assam from a new perspective.”

Speaking from her experience in Delhi, Krishnali Pathak emphasized the dual responsibility of students who migrate for education. “Even while staying outside Assam, our thoughts remain rooted in how we can give back to our home, culturally and economically. Some may dismiss it as brain drain, but I believe it is about camaraderie and strengthening Assamese identity beyond state borders,” she said.

JNU scholar Subhrangshu Pratim Sarmah underlined the paradox of progress. “Connectivity to the Northeast has improved under new policies, but our language remains in crisis. Assam’s youth must confront these issues while staying rooted in their heritage,” he observed. On social media, he warned of rising mediocrity and polarization. “The concern is not that differences exist, but how we hold society together. Deliberations on contentious issues are vital.”

Delhi University student Abhinav Borgohain spoke passionately about the cultural alienation faced by Assamese students outside the state. “Often, we feel like outsiders. But celebrating our traditions in Delhi gives us immense pride. It is our duty to give back to Assam, we must shift from ‘someone else will do it’ to ‘we will do it.’ All we need is an innovative push from the government,” he asserted.

Bhagawati cautioned against the erosion of identity. “We must rid ourselves of the ghost of not knowing our own language. Just as our natural beauty fades, people’s minds too are becoming polluted. Divisions are deepening, with identities increasingly fractured along Hindu-Muslim lines,” he remarked.

The session reflected a blend of optimism and concern, optimism about the energy and commitment of Assam’s youth, and concern about challenges such as cultural erosion, identity crises, and societal polarization. But if one message stood out, it was the collective resolve that today’s youth must not wait for others to act, they must take charge of shaping Assam’s future.

