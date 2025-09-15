Six Tribes, One Voice: Assam’s Long Struggle for ST Status Resurfaces at Pratidin Conclave

The largest panel of the Pratidin Conclave 2025 brought together leaders from six of Assam’s tribal communities on Sunday to deliver a collective message that was both urgent and uncompromising: decades of neglect and political inaction over their demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status can no longer be ignored.

The session, “Six Tribes of Assam: Between Demands and Reality”, was moderated by Nitumoni Saikia, Editor-in-Chief of Pratidin Time, and featured leaders from the Tai Ahom, Moran, Motok, Chutiya, Koch-Rajbanshi, and Tea Tribe communities. Their voices underscored the frustration of long struggles, broken promises, and the fear that Assam’s political rights and cultural heritage are at stake.

“Assam’s Six Tribes Deserve Recognition, Not Excuses”

Kicking off the discussion, Dhiraj Gowala, President of AATSU, reminded the audience that the demand for ST status has been pending for over three decades. “A bill was even introduced in the Rajya Sabha in 2016. Unfortunately, just as Congress failed us, the BJP has also let us down,” he said.

Gowala argued that the issue is deliberately sidelined by parties wary of losing political ground. “Granting ST status could mean loss of power, which is why there’s hesitation. Assam’s political environment has remained unsettled because no party has dared to solve this issue seriously.”

He warned that the time for patience had run out: “There is no alternative but to launch a movement now. Eviction drives are not a permanent solution. Only ST recognition can ensure comprehensive control over Assam’s problems, including illegal immigration.”

“If ST Status Is Granted, Parties Fear Losing Power”

Mohen Borah, President of the Chutiya Students’ Union, echoed the sentiment of betrayal. He accused successive governments of exploiting the issue for political mileage. “The ruling government isn’t offering real solutions; they are only giving symbolic gestures. Many are doing politics in the name of ST recognition,” he said.

Borah added that recognition would shift Assam’s electoral landscape dramatically. “If the six communities are recognized, many could lose their seats. That’s why the government hesitates. But the rights of communities cannot be held hostage to political arithmetic.”

He urged the government to take lessons from global social and environmental justice movements to address these demands meaningfully, rather than resorting to temporary fixes.

“Without ST Status, Upper Assam Will Remain Unsettled”

Swarup Gohain, General Secretary of the All Assam Motok Yuba Chatra Sanmilan, stressed the deep historical roots of the Motok and Moran communities. “We have our own history and heritage. Yet successive governments — AGP, Congress, and BJP — have ignored our demand. Without recognition, Upper Assam will remain unsettled,” he warned.

“We Meet All Criteria for ST Status”

Adding weight to the argument, Dr. Bikash Dohotiya, former Vice-President of the Moran Students’ Union, pointed out that the communities already fulfill the official criteria set by the Government of India. “Even today, these traits can be seen among the Moran people. Back in 2006, we provided details and were told we were eligible. This is no longer a question of eligibility, but of politics,” he said.

“Congress, BJP Failed Tribes; Recognition Long Overdue”

For Boluram Barman, General Secretary of AAKRASU, the demand is not just about rights but about decades of betrayal. “Our struggle has gone on for 100 years. Among all, our community has faced the most deception. The Koch-Rajbanshi people live across Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, but here in Assam, we continue without recognition,” he said.

Barman argued that without recognition for all six communities, Assam’s security remains compromised. “Congress had decades but failed. The BJP came with promises but has not acted. Now Congress again says ST recognition is necessary — this is the politics of betrayal we face.”

“Corporations Gain Land, Locals Lose Rights”

Closing the panel, Basanta Gogoi, President of the All Assam Tai Ahom Students’ Union, linked the demand for ST status with larger questions of land, rights, and security. “During the Assam Movement, 855 people lost their lives. In the armed struggle, 15,000 Assamese were killed. Assam will only be secure when these six communities are recognized as STs. Otherwise, political power will shift to outsiders.”

He criticized the growing dominance of corporations in Assam: “While Adani and Ambani acquire thousands of acres, local people are left uncertain about their own land. Everything is controlled from Delhi, and our rights are slipping away.”

A Moment of Convergence

Despite their differences in history and geography, the leaders of Assam’s six tribal communities converged on one point: the struggle for ST recognition is a question of survival, not symbolism. Political hesitation, they argued, has already cost Assam decades of unrest and uncertainty.

As the session ended, it became clear that this was more than a panel discussion — it was a reminder that the six tribes of Assam are running out of patience, and that the demand for recognition is now inseparable from the larger question of Assam’s identity and future.

