From Kargil to Operation Sindoor: Nitin Gokhale Reflects on Four Decades of Conflict Reporting

Veteran journalist Nitin A. Gokhale, founder of the BharatShakti Group, reflected on his 40-year journey in journalism, spanning from conflict reporting in Northeast India to covering the Kargil War, the Sri Lankan conflict, and recent developments like Operation Sindoor.

Speaking at the Pratidin Conclave 2025, Gokhale, who started his career in Assam in 1983 with The Sentinel before moving to Northeast Times, Outlook, Sunday Magazine, and The Telegraph, recounted the challenges of reporting from conflict zones in the pre-digital era. “Before Kargil, I covered militancy and armed forces in the Northeast. When I was sent to Kargil by my editor Vinod Mehta, it was a difficult period. We spent 45 days on the ground, with no phone connectivity. Only satellite phones were available for select organizations,” he said. He described his journey from “telegram to Telegram app,” highlighting the transformation in how news is filed and transmitted over the decades.

Comparing his Kargil experience to Operation Sindoor, Gokhale noted how technology has dramatically changed journalism. “In Kargil, I had a week to file my report, traveling between Leh and Kargil. Today, technology has shrunk time and space. Information is available instantly, but the essence of on-ground reporting is often lost,” he said.

Gokhale also criticized the current state of Indian television news. “After 6 pm, television has become about views, not news. Anchors and panellists shout over each other, and facts often take a back seat. Digital media is slowly reclaiming the space television once held, but experience and information remain challenges,” he observed.

Highlighting the political dimension of conflict, Gokhale stressed that every military operation has an objective. On Operation Sindoor, he clarified, “It was a four-day stand-off, not a war. Indian aircraft did not cross the Pakistan LOC. Missiles were used, and the operation aimed to target terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan’s Punjab. India achieved its objectives without crossing red lines. The operation is a pause, and similar operations may occur in the coming months.”

Gokhale also lamented the decline of field reporting in contemporary journalism, noting that many organizations lack the budget and willingness to send reporters into conflict zones. “During the Sri Lankan conflict from 2006 to 2009, NDTV spent ₹40 lakh to report from the ground. Today, very few can afford such reporting, and fewer have the inclination,” he said.

He concluded by emphasizing the evolving role of journalists. “Reporting today has become secondary. Half-truths, misconceptions, and fog of war have become weapons of choice. The job of a journalist is to sift through information and present facts or well-informed conclusions.”

