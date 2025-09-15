Operation Sindoor: Journalists Debate Media Ethics and Narrative at The Conclave 2025

Day 2 of The Conclave 2025, hosted by Pratidin Media Network, kicked off with Session 8: Operation Sindoor – The Media Narrative, a discussion that examined the coverage of one of India’s most debated military operations. The session featured top journalists Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty (The Wire), Sachin Gogoi (BBC), and Nitin A. Gokhale (Founder, BharatShakti Group), moderated by Smitakshi B. Goswami, Director of Pratidin Media Network.

Smitakshi B. Goswami set the stage by noting, “There were many narratives on Operation Sindoor. Indian media had celebrated its victory, whereas international media had different narratives. We had interviews of Yalda Hakim, which went viral with her interviews of top bureaucrats from Pakistan, while the Indian defence ministry stayed away from international media. We had over-expressive national media with sirens and bunkers in their studios which caught eyeballs, but this also misled the public with misinformation and fake news. Did the media do justice to the entire operation?”

Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty responded, emphasizing the distinction between Indian electronic media and other media platforms. “It’s a very important discussion. Being part of the Indian media, I’ve reflected on what happened, which took place so quickly we didn’t have much time to react. Coming from The Wire, we faced a double whammy — both international and Indian media coverage posed challenges. I will use the Hindi word ‘nautanki’ — this happened on Indian television, where the line between the fake news industry and television media blurred. But the print, digital, and other Indian media were trying to do the work. My senior Karan Thapar brought international voices daily to show what was actually happening. We included perspectives from Pakistan, like the former NSA, who tried to control the narrative, but we didn’t allow that. The strength of Indian media lies in trying to control the narrative worldwide, yet that space was given away by electronic media. Television is powerful; if we had presented the facts internationally, we could have managed the narrative. However, The Wire was shut for 12 hours, even though CNN had already reported the same story, which we curated. We considered going to court, but thankfully, the shutdown was lifted. The management agreed that the story could be discussed later. Look at what has happened in Nepal today — Indian media is facing terrible treatment, all thanks to television media, whereas digital and print reporters are safer. The reputation of media has gone down, and as responsible journalists, we need to reflect on what went wrong.”

On criticism of international media, Smitakshi B. Goswami remarked, “India has criticized BBC for its equivalent framing, while Indian media was fighting terrorism.”

Sachin Gogoi (BBC) emphasized the importance of journalistic objectivity over patriotism. Quoting American author Douglas Kennedy, he said, “We talk a lot about how much we hate lies, but we often prioritise them — because challenging lies is harder than accepting convenient falsehoods. That is the uncomfortable truth.” He acknowledged criticism of the BBC but stressed that a journalist’s duty is to question those in power, not merely amplify government narratives. “Governments have enough platforms to spread their version; our job is not to be their mouthpiece. While I am proud to be Indian, patriotism cannot cloud journalistic objectivity when I report. Working for an international news organisation, journalism serves a global audience, not a targeted one, and must uphold neutrality and accountability.”

Gogoi further noted, “BBC did a fabulous job. Our coverage of Operation Sindoor was restrained, disciplined, and impartial. As an Indian, I don’t consider myself any less patriotic than anybody else, but when I wear the lapel and stroke the keyboard, I cannot let patriotism dictate my reporting. Unlike Pratidin Time, which serves mostly Assam, international media has to remain neutral across borders. The BBC’s coverage was balanced, impartial, and did not try to set a narrative.”

Reflecting on his four-decade-long journalism career, Nitin A. Gokhale discussed changes in war reporting. Asked about reporting during the Kargil War, Goswami highlighted Gokhale’s vast experience. Gokhale said, “I was in Assam from 1983 to 2006 — 23 years covering the Northeast, starting with Sentinel, then Northeast Times, Outlook, Sunday Magazine, Telegraph, covering militants and armed forces. I was sent to Kargil from Guwahati, where we spent 45 days with no phones, only satellite phones used by rich organisations. I sent my reports by telegram — now it’s Telegram app.”

Gokhale reflected on technology’s role in journalism: “From Kargil to Operation Sindoor, technology has collapsed time and space, changing how information is delivered and consumed. Indian TV news post 6 PM has turned into ‘views, not news,’ with anchors shouting over each other. Digital media is reclaiming the space television once owned. Reporting today has become secondary, and there is a lack of experienced journalists. Every war has a political objective — Operation Sindoor was ‘not a war but a pause,’ and the country could see another operation within six months.”

The session highlighted challenges in reporting military operations in the modern media landscape, balancing patriotism, objectivity, and public perception, while stressing the responsibility of journalists in shaping narratives.

