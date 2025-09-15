LIVE | The Conclave 2025 Day 2: Session Exploring Assam’s Film Industry Underway

The curtains rise on Day 2 of The Conclave 2025, hosted by Pratidin Media Network at The Ashok, New Delhi, with yet another day packed with ideas, debate, and dialogue that will keep Assam and the Northeast at the heart of the national conversation.
The morning begins with a hard-hitting media session — Operation Sindoor: The Media Narrative — where leading journalists Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty (The Wire), Sachin Gogoi (BBC), and Nitin A. Gokhale (BharatShakti Group) decode how one of India’s most debated military operations was covered and perceived.
From there, the spotlight turns to cinema, as actor Yashpal Sharma, theatre doyen Baharul Islam, and award-winning filmmaker Rima Das chart the struggles and triumphs of Assamese film. The energy continues to build with young voices presenting their vision of a progressive Assam, before a crucial discussion on the Six Communities’ demand for ST status adds weight to the afternoon.
The day wraps up with a political exclusive featuring BJP Assam President and MP Dilip Saikia, followed by a musical evening with Shankuraj Konwar & Team — ensuring Day 2 ends on a note as vibrant as it began.
Day 1 of The Conclave 2025, hosted by Pratidin Media Network at The Ashok, New Delhi, ended on a high note with a fiery address by Rajya Sabha MP (AAP) Sanjay Singh, capping off a day filled with intense discussions on security, development, economy, health, and politics.
Stay tuned for live updates, quotes, and key takeaways all day from Pratidin Conclave 2025.
- Sep 15, 2025 10:42 IST
- Sep 15, 2025 12:31 IST
Yashpal Sharma on His Journey in Assamese Cinema
Yashpal Sharma shared insights into how he fell in love with Assamese cinema, emphasizing that it was never the medium of film itself but the directors and stories that drew him in. He revealed that his first Assamese director was Biswajeet Bora, with whom he worked on two films, including one which also included Baharul Islam. These films immersed him in Assamese language, culture, traditions, and values, and he spent significant time in Assam during their production.
Sharma recalled approaching veteran actor Baharul Islam, admitting he knew little about Assamese cinema at the time. Islam reassured him, highlighting his extensive experience in regional cinema and encouraging Sharma to learn from it.
He also reflected on his first collaboration with director Jahnu Barua, during a shoot in Sikkim. Unfortunately, the film could not be released due to the producer’s untimely death. Working with Barua, however, gave him a glimpse into the depth of Assamese filmmaking — the number of films made, the national awards earned, and the dedication behind each project.
Sharma concluded by noting that meeting Biswajeet Bora later reinforced his admiration for Assamese cinema and its storytelling. For him, it was the vision of the directors and the richness of the narratives that made Assamese films truly compelling.
- Sep 15, 2025 12:08 IST
From Mithun Dreams to Theatre Reality: Baharul Islam Speaks
The panel on Assamese cinema continues with Baharul Islam, who shared insights from his inspiring journey in acting and theatre. From childhood, Islam dreamed of becoming like Mithun Chakraborty, admiring his work and aspiring to emulate his style. “I thought, ‘I am black, Mithun is black, so I can be like him too.’ Back then, Assamese cinema had no dark-skinned actors, and Pulak Gogoi sir gave me my first opportunity,” he said.
He recalled his time at the National School of Drama (NSD), highlighting how the institute shaped him as an actor. “My dream was to go to NSD. Even today, people believe money isn’t everything — talent is equally important. I had no family legacy or connections. On my first attempt, I got a seat at NSD,” he shared.
Islam spoke about the rigorous training at NSD: “NSD taught me that you must practice yoga, study Indian literature, and also Western literature. Shakespeare, Kalidasa — all of them were part of the curriculum. Gradually, the idea of becoming Mithun Chakraborty faded. I thought, ‘I am Assamese; I should return home to Assam.’”
Returning to Assam, he began working in theatre, channeling his thoughts and emotions into performances. He credited his Guruji for instilling a lifelong principle: “Always work with new people; there’s no need to go to Mecca — blessings will come from above. That’s what I follow.”
- Sep 15, 2025 11:59 IST
Operation Sindoor: Journalists Debate Media Ethics and Narrative at The Conclave 2025
Day 2 of The Conclave 2025, hosted by Pratidin Media Network, kicked off with Session 8: Operation Sindoor – The Media Narrative, a discussion that examined the coverage of one of India’s most debated military operations. The session featured top journalists Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty (The Wire), Sachin Gogoi (BBC), and Nitin A. Gokhale (Founder, BharatShakti Group), moderated by Smitakshi B. Goswami, Director of Pratidin Media Network. Read More
- Sep 15, 2025 11:55 IST
“Did I Really Do This?”: Rima Das Reflects on Village Rockstar
Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das shared her unexpected journey into cinema. Originally coming to Mumbai to be an actor, she turned to filmmaking when acting didn’t work out. With no resources and initial family surprise, she began creating films like paintings — telling stories she loves. She described filmmaking as a personal passion and prayer, reflecting on her debut Village Rockstar as a moment of self-discovery that strengthened her focus on storytelling.
- Sep 15, 2025 11:38 IST
Yashpal Sharma, Baharul Islam & Rima Das Discuss Assamese Cinema
The second session of Day 2, “The Cinematic Journey of Assam's Film Industry” , is now underway. The discussion features actors Yashpal Sharma and Baharul Islam alongside award-winning filmmaker Rima Das, and is moderated by Smitakshi B. Goswami, Director of Pratidin Media Network. The panel is exploring the evolution, struggles, and achievements of Assamese cinema, highlighting how the region’s film industry has grown over the years while navigating challenges unique to regional filmmaking.
- Sep 15, 2025 11:15 IST
‘News Has Become Views’: Gokhale on State of Indian TV Media
Nitin A. Gokhale (Founder, BharatShakti Group) reflected on how technology has transformed journalism over the decades, describing his own career as a journey “from telegram to Telegram app.” Comparing Kargil with Operation Sindoor, he noted that while Kargil reporting showed what journalists witnessed on the ground, technology has now collapsed time and space — changing how information is delivered and consumed.
Gokhale lamented the state of Indian TV news post 6 PM, saying it has turned into “views, not news,” with anchors and panellists shouting over each other, leaving digital media to reclaim the space television once owned 15 years ago. He also flagged the lack of information and experience as a challenge in digital reporting and observed that “reporting today has become secondary.”
- Sep 15, 2025 11:14 IST
Patriotism Cannot Override Journalistic Objectivity: Sachin Gogoi
During the Session, Sachin Gogoi (BBC) reflected on the role of the media, quoting American author Douglas Kennedy: “We talk a lot about how much we hate lies, but we often prioritise them — because challenging lies is harder than accepting convenient falsehoods.
That is the uncomfortable truth.” Gogoi acknowledged criticism directed at the BBC but stressed that, as a journalist, his job is to question those in power, not simply amplify the government’s narrative. “Governments have enough platforms to spread their version; our job is not to be their mouthpiece,” he said. Gogoi added that while he is proud to be an Indian, patriotism cannot cloud objectivity when he sits before a camera or writes a report. Working for an international news organisation, he reminded the audience that journalism serves a global audience, not a “targeted” one, and therefore must uphold neutrality and accountability.
- Sep 15, 2025 10:59 IST
'Pure Nautanki’: Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty Slams TV Coverage of Operation Sindoor
During the first session of Day 2, Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty criticised the coverage of Operation Sindoor on national television, calling it “pure nautanki” filled with fake news, while praising print and digital media for doing responsible reporting.
She shared that The Wire was even shut down for 12 hours for carrying the same report aired by CNN. Pisharoty warned that such a state of TV news has consequences, citing the recent hostile treatment of Indian TV journalists in Nepal — a reaction she noted was not directed at digital media journalists.
- Sep 15, 2025 10:37 IST
First Session of Day 2 Begins: Journalists Decode Operation Sindoor Narrative
The day kicks off with a full house as Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty (The Wire), Sachin Gogoi (BBC) and Nitin A. Gokhale (BharatShakti Group) are felicitated before taking their seats on stage.
Moderator Smitakshi B. Goswami leads a sharp, engaging conversation on how one of India’s most debated military operations was reported — diving deep into media ethics, narrative-building, and public perception.
- Sep 15, 2025 10:06 IST
Coming Up: Session 8 – Operation Sindoor: The Media Narrative
We’re minutes away from kicking off Session 8 (10:00–10:45 AM). Top journalists Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty (The Wire), Sachin Gogoi (BBC), and Nitin A. Gokhale (BharatShakti Group) are set to take the stage.
Moderated by Smitakshi B. Goswami, this session will unpack how one of India’s most debated military operations was covered, exploring media ethics, narrative-building, and public perception.
Stay tuned as we go LIVE!
- Sep 15, 2025 09:45 IST
The Conclave 2025 Day 2: Media, Cinema, Youth & Politics Take Centre Stage
The morning begins with Session 8: Operation Sindoor – The Media Narrative (10:00–10:45 AM), where top journalists Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty (The Wire), Sachin Gogoi (BBC), and Nitin A. Gokhale (Founder of BharatShakti Group) will decode the coverage of one of India's most debated military operations. Smitakshi B. Goswami, Director, Pratidin Media Network, will moderate the discussion on media ethics, narrative-building and public perception.