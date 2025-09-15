LIVE | The Conclave 2025 Day 2: Session Exploring Assam’s Film Industry Underway

The curtains rise on Day 2 of The Conclave 2025, hosted by Pratidin Media Network at The Ashok, New Delhi, with yet another day packed with ideas, debate, and dialogue that will keep Assam and the Northeast at the heart of the national conversation.

The morning begins with a hard-hitting media session — Operation Sindoor: The Media Narrative — where leading journalists Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty (The Wire), Sachin Gogoi (BBC), and Nitin A. Gokhale (BharatShakti Group) decode how one of India’s most debated military operations was covered and perceived.

From there, the spotlight turns to cinema, as actor Yashpal Sharma, theatre doyen Baharul Islam, and award-winning filmmaker Rima Das chart the struggles and triumphs of Assamese film. The energy continues to build with young voices presenting their vision of a progressive Assam, before a crucial discussion on the Six Communities’ demand for ST status adds weight to the afternoon.

The day wraps up with a political exclusive featuring BJP Assam President and MP Dilip Saikia, followed by a musical evening with Shankuraj Konwar & Team — ensuring Day 2 ends on a note as vibrant as it began.

Day 1 of The Conclave 2025, hosted by Pratidin Media Network at The Ashok, New Delhi, ended on a high note with a fiery address by Rajya Sabha MP (AAP) Sanjay Singh, capping off a day filled with intense discussions on security, development, economy, health, and politics.