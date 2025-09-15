'Operation Sindoor’? Offensive Name, Sensational TV: The Media Mess Exposed at Pratidin Conclave

On the second day of the Pratidin Conclave 2025, a panel of journalists reflected on the media narratives surrounding Operation Sindoor, highlighting the differences between Indian and international coverage, and critiquing the role of television news in shaping public perception. The session was moderated by Smitakshi B. Goswami, Director of Pratidin Media Network.

Goswami set the stage by noting the contrasting narratives of the operation. While Indian media largely celebrated it as a victory, international outlets offered a different perspective. She highlighted interviews with Yalda Hakim, who went viral for her interactions with top Pakistani bureaucrats, and pointed out that the Indian Defence Ministry largely stayed away from the international media. She also noted the dramatization by some Indian national channels, which used sirens and studio bunkers that attracted attention but sometimes propagated misinformation and fake news.

Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, National Affairs Editor, The Wire, discussed the “double whammy” faced by responsible media outlets. She criticized Indian television for blurring the lines between reporting and entertainment, coining the term “Nautanki” to describe the sensationalism. “The fake news industry and television media overlapped, but print and digital outlets were trying to do their job responsibly,” she said. She cited senior journalist Karan Thapar’s efforts to provide a 360° view by including international voices, including Pakistani officials, to counter attempts at narrative control.

Pisharoty also strongly opposed the name “Operation Sindoor,” saying, “As a woman, I find it completely offensive, and I have written about it.” She further criticized the ongoing sensationalism of Indian television: “The Nautanki we saw during Operation Sindoor continues. People like us watch them, and as long as we watch, money keeps flowing. If we stop watching, the money stops, and the Indian media deserves better than this.”

Highlighting the challenges faced by responsible digital media, Pisharoty revealed that The Wire was shut down for 12 hours after publishing a story corroborated by CNN reports, though the suspension was later lifted. “We have to operate responsibly while ensuring accurate reporting, even when the space is contested by sensational television media,” she added.

The panel also discussed gender representation in media coverage and military briefings. Goswami noted press conferences featuring women such as Lt. Col. Sofia Qureshi and Air Force pilot Bhumika Singh, calling it a significant portrayal of women empowerment. Pisharoty emphasized that earlier in her 30-year career, women journalists were often assigned to “soft” stories, making the presence of women at the forefront of hard news coverage a positive development.

Conflicting statements from Indian authorities regarding Operation Sindoor were also discussed. NSA Ajit Doval criticized foreign media for exaggerating damages, while the Defence Ministry claimed five Rafales were shot down. Ground reports by The Wire from Bhatinda indicated debris from jets and casualties, highlighting the complexity of ascertaining facts in the midst of a sensitive military operation.

Television channels, according to the panel, created a “war-room” atmosphere in studios, spreading exaggerated claims such as “Karachi Airport captured,” while social media amplified misinformation. “We live in a time when news deeply penetrates society, and young people consume it widely. Ensuring accuracy is another battlefield we have to win,” Pisharoty said. She emphasized that journalists must continue asking critical questions, as the government is accountable to the public, and national security should not preclude transparency.

The session concluded with reflections on the political objectives behind military operations. Panelists underscored that while operations like Sindoor convey strategic messages, the role of media in ensuring truth, responsibility, and balanced narratives remains crucial.

