Power-Packed Day 1 Awaits as The Conclave 2025 Begins Today

The capital is set for a day of big ideas and sharper arguments as The Conclave 2025, hosted by Pratidin Media Network, kicks off this morning at The Ashok. Over the next two days, some of India’s most powerful voices — from spiritual leaders to cabinet ministers, actors, generals, and grassroots changemakers — will share the stage, putting Assam and the Northeast squarely in the national spotlight.

The day begins at 10:30 AM with a keynote by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Spiritual Leader & Founder, Art of Living Foundation, who will speak on World Peace and Harmony — a calm and contemplative opening before the tempo rises.

The first major panel, Northeast at the Borders (11:30–12:15 PM), will bring together Prof. M. Amarjeet Singh, Faculty of Social Sciences, Jamia Millia Islamia, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Rana Pratap Kalita, and Dr. Mirza Zulfiqur Rahman, Visiting Associate Fellow, Institute of Chinese Studies, New Delhi. Moderated by Mrinal Talukdar, Consulting Editor, Pratidin Time, the session is expected to dig into border sensitivities, regional security, and the Northeast’s strategic importance in the national security matrix.

Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty will headline Youth, Entrepreneurship & Filmscapes (12:30–1:15 PM), speaking on youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and the power of films to inspire change. The session will be moderated by Rishi Baruah, Director, Pratidin Media Network.

Politics follows, with Assam Assembly Election 2026 (1:30–2:15 PM) featuring Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of INC in Lok Sabha & State President, APCC, in conversation with Nitumoni Saikia, Editor-in-Chief, Pratidin Time, outlining the Congress roadmap for the state ahead of the polls.

Next, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, takes the stage for Trade, Commerce and Beyond (2:15–3:00 PM), also moderated by Rishi Baruah.

The focus then shifts to health and survival with Dealing with Cancer: Care and Cure (3:45–4:30 PM). The panel will feature Jina Rajkumari Goswami, noted singer and cancer survivor, Dr. Tapan Saikia, Oncologist, Dr. Arun Deka, HOD, Pain & Palliative, State Cancer Institute, Guwahati, and Devasish Sharma, IAS and Founder, Dipsikha Foundation. Sunit Kumar Bhuyan, Executive Editor, Pratidin Time, will moderate what promises to be a deeply personal and impactful session.

The penultimate discussion, Floods, Dams and Power Politics in NE India (4:45–5:30 PM), will feature Tula Ram Gogoi, Advocate, Gauhati High Court, Prof. Bhagwat Pran Duara, Department of Geological Sciences, Gauhati University, and Tarun C. Borgohain, Former Executive Director, NEEPCO. The session will be moderated by Nayan Pratim Kumar, Political Editor, Pratidin Time.

Day One concludes with a solo session (5:45–6:30 PM) featuring Sanjay Singh, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Aam Aadmi Party, in conversation with Rishi Baruah. Known for his unflinching views, Singh’s session is expected to close the day with high political voltage.

With this line-up, Day 1 of The Conclave 2025 is set to be more than a talking shop — it promises to be a day where ideas collide, politics gets personal, and the Northeast’s voice is heard loud and clear in the heart of New Delhi.