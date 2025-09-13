Conclave 2025: Northeast Marches Back to the National Stage

New Delhi is set for a two-day power-packed dialogue as Pratidin Media Network’s The Conclave 2025 kicks off on September 14–15 at The Ashok. After three impactful editions, the conclave returns with its fourth chapter—once again putting Assam and the Northeast at the center of the national conversation.

The event opens with a keynote by Spiritual Leader & Founder, Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on World Peace and Harmony. What follows is a star-studded line-up: Actor & Entrepreneur, Suniel Shetty speaking on Youth, Entrepreneurship & Filmscapes, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal on Trade, Commerce and Beyond, Deputy Leader of Indian National Congress in Lok Sabha & APCC chief, Gaurav Gogoi on Assam’s 2026 Assembly Elections, and Aam Aadmi Party MP (Rajya Sabha), Sanjay Singh in a fiery solo session.

The conclave will also shine a spotlight on some of the Northeast’s most urgent issues. Panels will take up Northeast at the Borders, Floods, Dams and Power Politics in NE India, and The Fight Against Cancer, featuring voices like Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Rana Pratap Kalita, oncologist Dr. Tapan Saikia, and IAS officer and Founder of Dipsikha Foundation Devasish Sharma.

Day Two promises equal intensity. From Operation Sindoor and media narratives to the demand for ST status by six tribes and The Cinematic Journey of Assam's Film Industry, discussions will navigate identity, politics, and culture in their rawest form. Lok Sabha MP & BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia will face an unflinching political interview, while Shankuraj Konwar & Team will bring the curtains down with a high-energy musical finale.

With preparations complete and anticipation soaring, The Conclave 2025 is more than just another event—it is set to be a battlefield of ideas, a showcase of the Northeast’s aspirations, and a rare platform where politics, culture, and people converge.