Rima Das, Yashpal Sharma, Baharul Islam Highlight Growth & Challenges of Assamese Cinema

The second session of Day 2 at the Pratidin Conclave 2025 focused on “The Cinematic Journey of Assam’s Film Industry.” The discussion brought together actors Yashpal Sharma and Baharul Islam, along with award-winning filmmaker Rima Das, and was moderated by Smitakshi B. Goswami, Director of Pratidin Media Network. The session offered a compelling glimpse into the challenges, triumphs, and ethos of Assamese cinema.

Rima Das, speaking about her journey as a one-woman crew, said, “I take it as a blessing. There was a point in my life when I really wanted to do something meaningful. Storytelling through cinema feels like worship. After the success of 'Village Rockstars', I told myself, ‘I have done it.’” She revealed that the film, which brought her international recognition, emerged almost by accident after observing local youngsters playing self-made instruments, an experience that gave her the confidence to begin filming.

Baharul Islam reflected on his long career in theatre and Assamese cinema, saying, I feel proud to be a part of the assam film industry. “I thought, ‘I am black, Mithun Chakraborty is black, so I can be like him too. My dream was to go to NSD. Even today, people believe money isn’t everything, talent is equally important. I had no family legacy or connections. On my first attempt, I got a seat at NSD After I joined National School of Drama (NSD). NSD taught me that you must practice yoga, study Indian literature, and also Western literature. Shakespeare, Kalidasa, all of them were part of the curriculum. Gradually, the idea of becoming Mithun Chakraborty faded. I thought, ‘I am Assamese; I should return home to Assam.’”

Returning to Assam, he began working in theatre, channeling his thoughts and emotions into performances. He credited his Guruji for instilling a lifelong principle: “Always work with new people; there’s no need to go to Mecca, blessings will come from above. That’s what I follow.”

Yashpal Sharma shared insights into how he fell in love with Assamese cinema, emphasizing that it was never the medium of film itself but the directors and stories that drew him in. He revealed that his first Assamese director was Biswajeet Bora, with whom he worked on two films, including one which also included Baharul Islam. These films immersed him in Assamese language, culture, traditions, and values, and he spent significant time in Assam during their production.

On being asked whether 'Village Rockstars' was intentional or accidental, Rima Das said, “I am grateful to the people of my village. Yes, Village Rockstars was accidental. I was confused while writing my first film and had many doubts about what would happen. I did receive family support, but I did not sense trust in their eyes. One day, some underprivileged youngsters were celebrating life, playing self-made instruments on stage. That gave me the confidence to make a film. Fortunately, I had the camera with me, and that’s how it began. The boys believed in me, and making the film connected me to my roots. It transformed my life.”

Yashpal Sharma emphasized that very few people today are willing to take risks, noting that competition is fierce and time is limited. He outlined a “local to global” approach, advising filmmakers not to copy from elsewhere but to leverage the resources and stories available in their own communities. “You can find 20 stories in a single village if you know how to look,” he said, while also highlighting that, in regional cinema, the technical aspects of filmmaking remain the most challenging.

Baharul Islam stressed that collaboration is more important than money for the growth of Assamese cinema. “If the Assamese industry is to flourish, you cannot copy. You have to work on your own using local resources,” he said, adding that marketing remains a significant challenge. “Making cinema is tough, but marketing it is even tougher. Luckily, audiences have started coming to watch Assamese films,” he noted.

