‘Our Job is Not to Be Govt’s Mouthpiece’: BBC Journo on Operation Sindoor

On Day 2 of the conclave, the session “Operation Sindoor: The Media Narrative” saw an engaging discussion on the role of journalism in shaping public perception.

On the panel were Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty (The Wire), Sachin Gogoi (BBC), and Nitin A. Gokhale (Founder, BharatShakti Group). The session was moderated by Smitakshi B. Goswami, Director of Pratidin Media Network.

Opening his remarks, BBC journalist Sachin Gogoi reflected on the uncomfortable truths of journalism. Quoting American author Douglas Kennedy, he said: “We talk a lot about how much we hate lies, but we often prioritise them, because challenging lies is harder than accepting convenient falsehoods.”

Gogoi noted that the BBC often faces criticism in India, but he defended the organisation’s approach, particularly during its coverage of Operation Sindoor. “Governments already have enough platforms to share their version of events. Our job as journalists is not to be their mouthpiece but to question, to probe, and to hold those in power accountable,” he said.

He stressed that democracy depends on the media’s ability to ask uncomfortable questions. “News organisations, if they are truly serving democracy, must ask tough questions to the people making policies and to those in power,” he added.

Gogoi also spoke about the balance between patriotism and professionalism. “I am proud to be Indian, but when I sit in front of a camera or write a report, I cannot let patriotism cloud objectivity. Working for an international organisation like the BBC means I must be mindful of a global audience, not a targeted one. That requires restraint, neutrality, and accountability.”

Drawing a comparison with local and regional media, Gogoi pointed out that outlets such as Pratidin Time cater mainly to audiences in Assam, which makes it easier for them to take clear positions in state-level disputes- like Assam-Meghalaya or Assam-Arunachal Pradesh conflicts.

“But when your audience stretches across the world, you cannot be seen as partial, not even at the district level. That’s why our coverage of Operation Sindoor remained restrained, impartial, and balanced,” he explained.

Rejecting the idea that BBC tries to “set a narrative,” Gogoi said: “At least in our case, we never tried to push one. Our job is to report responsibly, and I believe we did that during Operation Sindoor.”

