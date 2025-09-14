Suniel Shetty Opens Up on Family, Heritage and the True Meaning of ‘Anna’

Veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty gave a personal insight into his own philosophy on culture and heritage during The Conclave 2025 at The Ashok. With warmth and respect, the actor was welcomed to the stage for an open discussion with Rishi Baruah, Director of Pratidin Media Network, who also felicitated the actor prior to the session.

"I never thought that the moniker 'Anna' would evoke so much from me," said Shetty. "Now, I don't even glance back if one doesn't address me as Anna. It's turned out to be a personal connect, something I love."

The actor explained fervently about his connection to Indian culture, comparing his childhood in South India with the Northeast. "In the Northeast, the people don't just display their culture—they live it. That's precisely how I feel about my heritage. I go back to my village five to ten times a year. It keeps me grounded and energized."

Shetty also explained how this cultural affinity is passed on to his family. "My children do it, and my five-and-a-half-month-old granddaughter is already tuned into our traditions. The principle is easy: ensure that you are plugged into your roots. That's the true beauty of our nation. We are very rooted, and that's why the world looks up to us."

His words struck a chord in the audience, stressing how in today's world, it is not merely an individual indulgence to remain connected with one's roots—it is an identity and a source of strength.

The session during The Conclave 2025 provided a glimpse into the psyche of an actor who has managed to blend fame with an abiding respect for tradition, and this was something that left the audience moved by the sheer simplicity yet deep sense of wisdom that comes with remaining rooted.

