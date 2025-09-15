The Conclave 2025 Day 2: Media, Cinema, Youth & Politics Take Centre Stage

The curtains rise on Day 2 of The Conclave 2025, hosted by Pratidin Media Network, with another power-packed schedule that will keep Delhi talking about Assam and the Northeast.

The morning begins with Session 8: Operation Sindoor – The Media Narrative (10:00–10:45 AM), where top journalists Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty (The Wire), Sachin Gogoi (BBC), and Nitin A. Gokhale (Founder of BharatShakti Group) will decode the coverage of one of India’s most debated military operations. Smitakshi B. Goswami, Director, Pratidin Media Network, will moderate the discussion on media ethics, narrative-building and public perception.

Cinema lovers will turn their attention to Session 9: The Cinematic Journey of Assam's Film Industry (11:00–11:45 AM) with actor Yashpal Sharma, theatre doyen Baharul Islam, and award-winning filmmaker Rima Das tracing the growth and struggles of Assamese cinema.

Fresh, young voices dominate Session 10: Assam Through the Eyes of Youth (12:00–12:45 PM), as Subhrangshu Pratim Sarmah (Research Scholar, JNU), Krishnali Pathak (President, All Assamese Students’ Association, New Delhi), Tridib Bhagawati (Research Scholar, Gauhati University), and Abhinav Borgohain (Student, Delhi University) share their vision of a progressive Assam. The session is moderated by Sunit Kr. Bhuyan, Executive Editor, Pratidin Time.

The afternoon is set to heat up with Session 11: Six Tribes of Assam – Between Demands and Reality (1:00–1:45 PM), where tribal leaders representing AATSU, Chutiya Students Union, Mattak Yuva Chatra Sanmilan, Moran Students’ Union, AAKRASU, and All Assam Tai Ahom Students Union will present their case for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in a crucial dialogue.

Politics takes the spotlight next with Session 12: An Exclusive Conversation with Lok Sabha MP & BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia (3:15–4:15 PM), moderated by Nitumoni Saikia, Editor-in-Chief, Pratidin Time.

The day ends on a high note with Session 13: A Musical Evening with Shankuraj Konwar & Team (5:30–6:30 PM), ensuring The Conclave closes with rhythm and resonance.

With its blend of journalism, cinema, youth energy, community voices, and politics, Day 2 promises to be as unmissable as Day 1 — continuing to keep Assam and the Northeast in sharp national focus.