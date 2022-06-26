11,739 New Covid-19 Cases Detected in India

India logged 11,739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. The active cases in the country now stand at 92,576.

Moreover, as many as 25 people died due to the virus.

The cumulative Covid-19 cases in the country stand at 4,33,89,973.

Active cases now constitute 0.21 per cent of the country's total positive cases. An increase of 797 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.59 per cent. The recovery rate is currently at 98.60 per cent while the total covid recoveries now stand at 4,27,72,398.

India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crossed the 197 crore landmark milestone on Saturday, according to Press Information Bereau. More than 11 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said the country has successfully spearheaded the fight against covid-19 pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.