Centre provides ‘Y+’ security to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

The Centre on Sunday provided 'Y+' category security cover of armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who jumped ship to Eknath Shinde's camp and are currently in Assam's Guwahati.

The rebel MLAs who have been provided the CRPF security cover are Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve, Sadanand Saranavnkar, Yogesh Dada Kadam, Pratap Sarnaik, Yamini Jadhav, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Rathod, Dadaji Bhuse, Dilip Lande, Balaji Kalyanar and Sandipan Bhumare.

This development comes a day after Eknath Shinde in a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, home minister Dilip Walse Patil, DGP Rajnish Seth and others had alleged that the security cover provided to the family members of the rebel MLAs had been withdrawn.

Shinde, who is currently camping in Guwahati with the rebel legislators, had also tweeted a letter signed by 16 MLAs that was addressed to Uddhav Thackeray and state's Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.

In the letter, the legislators said that Thackeray and the leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will be responsible if any harm is caused to their family members.