149 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported in Assam

149 fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported in Assam and three persons have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours in the state.

This takes the active caseload in the state to 3,691. The positivity rate stood at 10.47 percent.

The three deaths have been reported from Kamrup Rural, Nagaon and Udalguri districts.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 351 patients have cured and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The new cases today were detected out of 1,423 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (38), Sivasagar (25), Cachar (23) and Nagaon (9).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,30,143 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,18,452. The recovery rate stood at 98.40 percent.