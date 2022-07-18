Voting to Elect Next President of India Underway

Polling began in the Parliament and respective State Legislative Assemblies at 10 am on Monday to elect a new President of India.

NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition candidate.

All arrangements have been made for free and fair elections. A polling booth has been set up inside the Parliament premises where Members of Parliament will cast their votes. The Rajya Sabha's Secretary General is the Returning Officer for this election.

Security arrangements in and around the Parliament and particularly the venue of the poll have been strengthened.

A total of 776 MPs and 4,033 MLAs will vote in the Presidential elections today. Polling will continue till 5 pm.

Counting of votes will take place on July 21 and the new President will take oath on July 25.

The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament (MP) and that of all the state Assemblies.