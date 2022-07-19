15,528 Covid-19 Infections Reported In 24 Hours In India

India on Tuesday reported 15,528 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a marked dip in daily cases in the country.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed that the new cases take the country’s active caseload to 1,43,654.

The new cases were detected from a total of 4,68,350 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 87.01 crores.

Meanwhile, India also recorded 25 deaths taking the total death toll to 5,25,785.