15,528 Covid-19 Infections Reported In 24 Hours In India
India Covid-19 | REPRESENTATIVE
India on Tuesday reported 15,528 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a marked dip in daily cases in the country.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed that the new cases take the country’s active caseload to 1,43,654.

The new cases were detected from a total of 4,68,350 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 87.01 crores.

Meanwhile, India also recorded 25 deaths taking the total death toll to 5,25,785.

Moreover, 16,113 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,31,13,623.

Notably, the active cases now stand at 0.33 per cent and the recovery rate is currently at 98.47 per cent. The daily positivity rate is at 3.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 4.57 per cent.

The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 200.33 crore vaccine doses administered so far, with 27,78,013 doses given in the last 24 hours under the nationwide vaccination drive.

