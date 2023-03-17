2 Cases of Unidentified Covid Variant Reported in Israel

Two fresh cases of unidentified Covid variants have been reported in Israel, informed the country’s health ministry.

According to reports, the Covid variants are hybrids of the BA.1 (Omicron) and BA.2 strains. The two new cases were reported after the RT-PCR test was conducted at Ben-Gurion International airport.

The health ministry also stated that the patients who had arrived at the airport had developed symptoms like fever, headaches, and muscle ache and were in their 30s.

According to Professor Salman Zarka, the two Covid variants occur due to the existence of two viruses within a single cell. According to the professor, the two Covid viruses replicate and swap genetic material, resulting in the formation of a new virus.

Although Omicron infections have been decreasing in the past week in Isreal, the rising BA.2 infections have caused concern among Israel's health ministry officials.

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged the people to receive three doses of the flu vaccine. He met the country's health minister Nitzan Horowitz amid a spike in Covid cases, the report said, after which the premier ordered strict following of mark policy in closed spaces urging people to get vaccinated with three doses.

This week 6,310 people tested positive for Covid in Israel of which 335 patients in serious condition and 151 are on the respirator, the report said.