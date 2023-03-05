H3N2 Influenza with Covid-Like Symptoms Hits Nation- Check Dos and Don'ts Here

Influenza with Covid-like symptoms is on the rise across the country, sparking fears for many. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed that the current outbreak of high fever and cough in the country is being caused by Influenza A subtype H3N2.

According to the top health research agency, H3N2 causes more hospitalizations than other influenza subtypes.

ICMR continuously monitors diseases caused by respiratory viruses through its network of Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) across the country.

According to ICMR, 92% of hospitalized H3N2 patients had fever, 86% had cough, 27% had shortness of breath, 16% had wheezing. Additionally, ICMR surveillance found that 16% of such patients had pneumonia and 6% had seizures. While, 10% of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) patients who have H3N2 needed oxygen and 7% required ICU care.

Notably, air pollution also plays a contributing factor with people develop fever along with upper respiratory infections. Other commonly reported symptoms include, Cough, Nausea, Vomiting, Sore throat, Bodyache, Diarrhea, etc.