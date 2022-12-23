220 Cr Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Given Till Monday: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday highlighted the ongoing vaccination drive, launched by the Centre government, against Covid-19 amid the fear of a covid surge in the Country.

Addressing a press briefing on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's efforts towards a 'Healthy India' on Friday, the Union Minister said that 220 crore doses of vaccine have been administered till this Monday.

"The focus of our government is to transform health care into holistic health care. Following the PM's vision of 'One Nation One Health', we collectively handled Covid. 220 crore doses of vaccine have been administered till this Monday," Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

Shedding a light on the Narendra Modi-led government's steps in providing medical facilities in far-flung areas, the Civil Aviation Minister said, "drones are being used for the delivery of blood, vaccines, and medicines in remote areas. In 2014 there were only 6 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and today we have 22 AIIMS in the country." "MBBS seats have been increased by 90 percent," he added.