53 International Travellers Test Covid Positive during Random Sampling

A total of 53 international travellers have tested positive for COVID during the random sampling at airports across the country amounting to only 0.94 per cent of the total samples collected so far, sources said on Saturday.

"A total of 53 international travellers, tested positive for Covid-19 during 2 per cent random sampling, at airports across the country, out of 5,666 samples collected so far. That's only 0.94 per cent," sources said.

This comes after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the country will start the 2 per cent random testing for COVID of international travellers arriving at Indian airports.

In light of the surge in COVID-19 in some countries, hospitals across India conducted a Mock drill for Covid-19. The purpose of the mock drill was to evaluate COVID-19 preparedness in terms of resources, protocol and personnel.

As there have been reports of a surge in Covid cases in some countries, the operational readiness of health facilities is being reviewed in all States and Union Territories in case of another wave.