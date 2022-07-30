670 New Covid-19 Cases Reported in Assam

670 fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported in Assam in the last 24 hours.

This takes the active caseload in the state to 5,621 while the positivity rate stood at 7.35 percent, according to the data published by the state National Health Mission (NHM) on Friday.

According to the data published by the state NHM, 662 patients have cured and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. However no deaths have been reported.

The new cases today were detected out of 9,112 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The new cases have been reported from Dibrugarh (63), Cachar (44), Lakhimpur (45), Sonitpur (44) and Goalpara (36).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,38,426 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,24,790. The recovery rate stood at 98.15 percent.