MoA Signed Between SITA & AAU for Livelihood Enhancement Projects

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed on Friday between State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) and Assam Agricultural University (AAU) in the presence of Vice-Chairman Ramen Deka at his office chamber at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati to execute the project named “Integrated Approached for Employment Empowerment Adopting Scientific Organized Goat Farming for Livelihood Enhancement”.

The MoA was signed by Chief Executive Officer M.S. Manivannan, IAS on behalf of SITA and Dr Niranjan Kalita, Director of Research, AAU on behalf of the agricultural university.

Ramen Deka is hopefull that the project which is an attempt for skill upgradation of small, marginal farmer and upcoming youth entrepreneur which is the need of the hour will be successful in enhancing productivity of livestock and poultry and at the same time upgrade the skills of women farming community.

It needs to be mentioned that SITA will provide financial assistance for the study in Assam based on the concept envisaged by Anajori Development Society as its implementing partner.

The aims of the project are upliftment of socio-economic condition and Economic Empowerment of rural women, awareness generation and skill up gradation of women farming community special focus on goat, establishment of village level knowledge sharing centre for dissemination of technology and capacity building of women farmers for undertaking goat farming as profitable business enterprise.

The programme was attended by Dr. Dipok Bhuyan, Chief Scientist, Assam Agricultural University, Dr. Mihir Sarma, Jr. Scientist, Assam Agricultural University, Sri D.S Hazari, ARO SITA, Sri M. Rahman, President of Anajori Development Society, Sri Dipankar Talukdar, and Vice-President, Anajori Development Society amongst others.