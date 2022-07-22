800 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported in Assam

800 fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported in Assam in the last 24 hours.

This takes the active caseload in the state to 5,508 while the positivity rate stood at 10.10 percent, according to the data published by the state National Health Mission (NHM).

Meanwhile two persons have succumbed to the infection on Friday. The two deaths have been reported from Kamrup Metro and Nagaon districts.

According to the data published by the state NHM, 615 patients have cured and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The new cases today were detected out of 7,922 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The new cases have been reported from Baksa (60), Goalpara (50), Darrang (47), Dibrugarh (45) and Lakhimpur (42).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,34,012 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,20,492. The recovery rate stood at 98.16 percent.