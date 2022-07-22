ED Raids Residences of West Bengal Ministers, Seizes Rs 20 Crores

A team of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) raided the residences of ministers Partha Chatterjee and Paresh Chandra Adhikari including several others on Friday as part of the investigation into the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) and West Bengal Primary Education Board recruitment scam.

During the course of searches, the ED has recovered huge cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 crores from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee, who is a close associate of Partha Chatterjee.

The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of said SSC scam. More than 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which is being ascertained, said the probe agency.

Many incriminating documents, records, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency and gold have also been recovered from the various premises of the persons linked to the scam.

Notably, the High Court of Calcutta in a slew of writ petitions had recently directed the CBI to carry out investigations into the recruitment scam of Group 'C' & 'D' staff, Assistant Teachers of classes IX-XII and primary teachers.