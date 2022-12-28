Air India Express Issues Covid Guidelines for Passengers from UAE

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases across the world, Air India Express has issued guidelines for the maintenance of covid appropriate behaviour by passengers travelling from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India.

As per the new guidelines, all visitors have to be completely vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country.

All passengers should preferably use masks and maintain physical distancing at all points of entry.

All guests should self-monitor their health post-arrival and shall report to their nearest health facility or call the national helpline number (1075) or state helpline number in case they have any symptoms.

However, the guidelines stated that post-arrival, random testing is not required for children under the age of 12.

The advisory read, “Children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per the protocol.”

The Air India Express, headquartered in Kochi is notably India's first international budget carrier, offering connectivity to the Middle East and Southeast Asia. It is run by Air India Express Limited, a fully-owned division of Air India, the national carrier of India.

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation had earlier stated that at least two per cent of the arriving passengers on international flights will have to undergo random sampling as part of a precautionary measure for Covid-19.