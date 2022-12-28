Assam: 17,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 1.70 Cr Seized in Cachar

As many as 17,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs. 1.70 crores were seized near India-Bangladesh International Border in Assam on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to sources, the Yaba tablets were seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Cachar district.

The BSF said that the tablets were packed in 89 small packets (68 blue and 21 black colour packets). In addition to the seizure, one person was also detained in connection to it.

The force added that the cost of one Yaba tablet is estimated to be Rs. 1,000.

The huge consignment of Yaba tablets were seized based on a specific intelligence input regarding the transportation of it in a white Alto Car along Katigorah-Kalain Road on National Highway.