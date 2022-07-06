Assam: 210 New Covid-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours

210 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Assam on Tuesday, taking the active cases tally to 810.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stood at 10.14 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 110 patients who recovered from the infection were discharged and no deaths were registered.

The new cases were detected out of 2,070 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (98), Kamrup Rural (26), Dibrugarh (19) and Darrang (14).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,25,481 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,16,683. The recovery rate stood at 98.79 percent.